HENDERSON — Justin West clamped down on the Henderson County bats with 14 strikeouts as Paducah Tilghman emerged with the 3-0 victory in Saturday afternoon high school baseball action.
In addition to allowing just two hits and shutting out the Colonels, West also scored the first run of the game off an RBI double by Gunner Massey in the top of the first. Gage Griggs added some insurance in the fifth with a line drive to left that scored Zion LaGrone and Devin Kiebler. This marks the 20th win of the season for the Tornado.
–––
Paducah Tilghman 100 020 0 3 8 0
Henderson County 000 000 0 0 2 0
WP: West. LP: Galloway.
2B: T-Mossey. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Griggs 1-4 (2 RBI), West 2-2, LaGrone 2-3. Records: Tilghman 20-3, Henderson 14-11.
