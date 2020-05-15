Small game hunting is back for its novel May and June run with Saturday’s opening of Kentucky’s spring squirrel season.
Already the small game with the most available hunting days in Kentucky, squirrels nowadays provide a bonus five-week spring option with the May 16-June 19 season. The non-traditional spring season comes in addition to the conventional squirrel hunting period that long has opened statewide on the third Saturday of August.
The August-opening hunting stint now runs deep into winter, through the end of February, though by tradition it is still known as the fall squirrel season. The spring season added to that provides the option for hunters to pursue squirrels for some 33 weeks of the hunting year.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers phased in the spring season several years ago based on a biological reality: additional hunting days during this period have no impact on the squirrel population.
The timing of the spring squirrel season takes advantage of one of two annual peaks in the squirrel population. The numbers of the scampering arboreal rodents go up markedly this time of year with the emergence of young squirrels from the early winter breeding period.
Biologists say the abundance of squirrels hinges on the extent of the annual fall mast (nut) crop, most specifically acorns. Squirrel numbers rise or decline in direct relation to the availability of acorns that are the most vital food source. Meanwhile, what hunters take from the squirrel population is inconsequential compared to the effects of the acorn supply.
The insignificance of hunter harvest is underscored in modern times by the overall decline in small game hunting. The opportunities are greater now, but there simply are fewer squirrel hunters. Hunter interests have shifted to deer and turkeys, whereas the small game that once was primary is now lesser pursued.
The spring squirrel season, lacking the tradition of the fall season, tends to draw even less hunter attention. The effect of this for the minority of hunters that turn out for spring squirrels is they can pretty much have the woods to themselves.
Regulations for spring squirrel hunting are the same as for the longer traditional season. These include a daily bag limit of six squirrels.
Taking a limit of spring squirrels may be even more challenging because hunting during this period has less focus. Squirrels lack a clear primary food source in most spring habitats, so the action for spring hunters is pretty much where they find it — one squirrel here, another there. There is rarely a concentration of squirrels as might be found around certain nut-rich trees in the fall.
After the close of the recent spring turkey season, the spring squirrel season is the last significant event for hunters until the start of fall hunting. And what’s the first of that? Yes, more squirrels.
• Kentucky turkey hunters finished out the recent spring gobbler season with an improved total harvest that was mathematically right about where it was supposed to be according to modern statistics.
The traditional spring season ended Sunday, May 10, after a 23-day run encompassing four weekends. Shortly after the close of the Telecheck reporting deadline, the total spring harvest (including the April 4-5 youth-only season) showed to be 31,684 birds.
The turkey harvest for spring 2020 was a measured improvement over last year’s 29,502, which itself was a sizable step above the 27,210 taken in 2018.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers had anticipated a potential improvement in harvest this season based on a stronger crop of 2-year-old gobblers. A higher number of 2-year-olds in the turkey population was indicated by spring brood surveys that showed better poult production and survival in 2018.
A major factor in turkey hunter success is always weather conditions during the 23-day spring season. This year, hunters encountered more days of unseasonably cool weather and a fair number of breezy days, but rainy conditions were not exceptionally prevalent.
The ongoing restrictions that Kentuckians faced because of the coronavirus pandemic may have played into an increased harvest during the turkey season. With many people shut out of workplaces during the period of social distancing, hunters among them found more opportunities to hunt for gobblers, especially on weekdays.
The 2020 spring turkey harvest made it the eighth year of the past 11 in which hunters took more than 30,000 birds. The only years during that stretch with a sub-30,000 harvest were 2014, 2018 and 2019. Biologists say the past couple of lower harvest years have been the direct result of poorer turkey reproduction, primarily because of spring weather conditions when new poults were most vulnerable.
Looking at the past decade, the 10 years of Kentucky turkey harvest 2010-2019, the average hunter take has been 31,534. This harvest in the recently concluded season is remarkably close to that — topping the average by a mere 150 birds.
• The Land Between the Lakes today is reopening 16 developed camping areas scattered along the shores of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley up and down the national recreation area.
After closure for social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, these campgrounds/camping areas and their facilities are now an option for visitors: Birmingham Ferry, Boswell Landing, Cravens Bay, Demumbers Bay, Fenton, Gatlin Point, Ginger Bay, Kuttawa Landing, Neville Bay, Nickell Branch, Pisgah Point, Redd Hollow, Smith Bay, Sugar Bay, Taylor Bay and Twin Lakes.
The major family campgrounds — Hillman Ferry, Energy Lake and Hillman Ferry — and all other LBL facilities remain closed.
Dispersed camping throughout the recreation area has remained open while other formalized camping areas were closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.