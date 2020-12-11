Gun deer hunting of a sort starts up across Kentucky again Saturday with the late muzzleloading firearms season.
Hunters can pursue deer with muzzleloading shooting irons for nine days, Dec. 12-20, a season bracketed by two weekends. Regulations are the same as for the modern firearms season with the exception that only guns that load from the business end are permitted.
Legal weapons include rifles, handguns and shotguns, but all must fire single projectiles that are loaded from the muzzle. No cartridge-firing, breech-loading weapons are allowed. Scope or iron sights are OK.
Late muzzleloader hunters hardly flock to this season as do hunters that flock to the modern firearms season. Far fewer hunters go the muzzleloader route; it is far less convenient, more specialized and the extra knowledge and skills required to use muzzleloading weaponry are a hurdle that deters many.
The modern firearms season is scheduled at the optimum time to provide hunters with the opportunity to hunt when Kentucky deer are most active and vulnerable because of extra movement related to the rut, the whitetail breeding season. Elements of the rut continue even now, but the period of peak movement — bucks seeking and chasing after does — is generally concluded.
Along with the decline of the rut, late muzzleloader hunters usually are looking at temperatures, particularly early morning temperatures, that are icier than some prefer to endure in tree stands.
Meanwhile, other seasonal pursuits including duck hunting are in, and those that relish mid-December weather often move on to something other than deer at this stage.
Nevertheless, because it is a variety of gun hunting, the late muzzleloader season can prove to contribute a moderate addition to Kentucky’s total deer harvest for the year. For the die-hards, there are those who did not use their one-buck harvest option during the modern gun season, and they embrace the black powder option in the hopes of yet fulfilling the year’s antler quest.
Others may just enjoy yet another chance to deer hunt with a gun, and some may approach the late muzzleloader period purely as a way to put in a stock of venison. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers hope plenty will follow the latter tact, encouraging more hunters to help in population control by taking additional antlerless deer (does, hopefully) in Zone 1 counties like ours where there are the highest deer densities.
Following the modern gun season, with archery and crossbow hunting continuing across Kentucky, hunters earlier this week had reported taking an all-weapons total of more than 127,000 whitetails this hunting year. The current harvest is running at a slightly slower clip than the 2019-20 hunting year, which ended with a total of 148,395 deer taken.
The late muzzleloading firearms season and the free youth deer hunting weekend (Dec. 26-27) will be the last gun hunts to add to the total. Archery and crossbow seasons — slow but steady contributors — will cap off the total hunting year’s harvest with broadhead-taken whitetails through Jan. 18.
Hunters in general are reminded that the onset of the late muzzleloader session means that all, even archery, crossbow and small game hunters, are required to wear fluorescent orange on head, chest and back as long as a gun season is under way. Waterfowl hunters and the likes of ’coon hunters active at night are exempt from the orange mandate.
• There are two stints of shotgun turkey hunting during the fall in Kentucky, and today marks the end of it.
Indeed, the commonwealth’s late segment of the shotgun season for wild turkeys of either sex is Dec. 5-11, meaning that it is concluded at 30 minutes after sunset today. The early fall segment of shotgun hunting was Oct. 24-30.
Crossbow turkey hunting continues through Dec. 31, while archery hunters can take turkeys through Jan. 18. After that, there is no more Kentucky turkey hunting until the youth gobbler season in the spring of 2021.
• Most popular Land Between the Lakes destinations are seasonally closed nowadays, although the recreation area outside the shuttered attractions is still open to the public.
The popular Hillman Ferry and Energy Lake campgrounds are closed for the season, set to reopen March 1.
The Woodlands Nature Station and The Homeplace are likewise locked down to visitors.
However, if winter season camping is a must, visitors will still find a way at the LBL’s Wranglers Camp and Piney Campground in the Tennessee sectors. Meanwhile, camping with fewer amenities is open at basic and self-service campgrounds as well as dispersed, pick-your-own sites throughout most of the federal area.
The most-visited attraction, the drive-through Elk & Bison Prairie wildlife viewing area is open through the year, seven days a week, from dawn to dusk each day. The elk, buffalo and other critters that can be seen there do not take off for a seasonal vacation.
Much of the visitor traffic to the LBL nowadays relates to hunting in the U.S. Forest Service-managed area. Presently, archery and crossbow deer hunting and small game hunting seasons are playing out in the LBL. The federal area also serves as a launch area for many waterfowl hunters.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
