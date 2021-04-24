After a chilly bump in the road in the past few days, Kentucky hunters are back after gobblers for the second weekend of the spring turkey season today and Sunday.
A dose of leftover wintry weather did not help hunters’ cause earlier in the week. Besides adding to hunter discomfort, unseasonably cold temperatures, wind and precipitation all can minimize turkey breeding season behavior.
Alas, weather is always a significant factor in determining both hunter participation and hunter success. You win some, lose some, while others are rained or chilled out. The season may not pause, but results may suffer.
Despite a bit of blackberry winter, Kentucky’s gobbler-getting legion seem to have gotten off to a good start. Last weekend was the first of the April 17-May 9 season, and it was rather productive. Hunters statewide took what appears to be a harvest approaching 11,000 birds over the first Saturday and Sunday.
That first weekend harvest seems to have been set up by mostly excellent weather across the state, spirited hunter participation and a good crop of two-year-old gobblers, highlighted by improved production and survival among a class of poults in the spring of 2019.
The first-weekend harvest looks improved from that of last year, when about 10,000 gobblers went home with successful hunters. It was better yet than the first-weekend harvest of 2018 and 2019, when hunters took about 7,200 and 8,500 turkeys respectively.
Last year’s improved opening weekend harvest eventually played into a 2020 spring season total harvest of 31,364 birds, which put it into the top half-dozen of all time in Kentucky. If the season stays productive from this point, it would seem hunters might fare as well or better than at least the three previous years.
Kentucky’s 23-day spring gobbler season continues with the same regulations as recent years. Among those is the harvest limit of two birds for the entirety of spring hunter per person. (For junior hunters under age 16, that includes both the youth-only spring gobbler season that was April 3-4 as well as the general spring season.)
No more than one turkey can be taken on any one day of hunting.
Legal game is any male turkey — you know, a gobbler — as well as any bearded turkey. That bearded turkey stipulation includes any hen turkey that grows the tuft of coarse hairs called a beard from its breast, a characteristic that usually is found only in males. Kentucky’s annual turkey harvest typically is made up of about 99% gobblers and about 1% bearded hens.
An important prohibition this year as every year is that no hunter can legally hunt where there has been corn, other grains or other attractants placed to draw turkeys to an area. This is considered baiting, and an area is considered baited up to 30 days after such attractants are removed.
All harvested turkeys must be reported by calling into the Telecheck recording system, phoning 800-245-4263, or going online at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildilfe Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov, and clicking on the MyProfile header of the homepage. Follow the prompts with either system to report birds taken.
• Applications to enter the drawing for permits to take part in 2021 Kentucky elk hunts must be made within the week. The deadline to apply is midnight on Friday with the onset of May.
The state’s elk population in the eastern elk re-establishment zone is the largest of any east of the Rocky Mountains. Kentucky’s prospering elk herd also supports more hunting than any east of the Rockies. This year, 594 permits that will allow hunters to take elk will be issued.
Permit types to be awarded include bull elk tags by firearms hunting, cow elk tags by firearms and archery/crossbow permits that will allow taking elk of either sex. Another category is youth hunter either-sex elk permits for kids younger than 16. A total of 25 youth hunters will be drawn for these permits.
Would-be hunters can apply for as many as three categories of permits. The cost to enter the computer lottery that awards the permits is $10 per application. The drawing for permits will be held May 15.
Applications are made online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov, under the header of license and permit sales.
• As if we needed another flourishing invasive species, Kentucky fisheries biologists are heightening their monitoring after an exotic black carp was netted on the Ohio River in Meade County recently.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say black carp are known to be in our major river system, but the catch off Meade County is the latest evidence that the undesirable species is spreading upstream.
Black carp pose a threat to native ecosystems because their diet includes freshwater mussels and snails, say biologists.
Seen most often in gill and hoop net catches, black carp also have been taken on trotlines and by bowfishers. They resemble and have been mistaken for common carp, grass carp and blue suckers.
KDFWR managers request that any catches suspected to be black carp to be reported by phoning 270-226-4192 or emailing jessica.morris@ky.gov. Location of catch, type of gear and bait, any details about the water conditions at the time and place of taking of the fish are sought information.
If a fish needs to be identified by a biologist, it should be kept cool (but not frozen) until it can be examined.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors new items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
