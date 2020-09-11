What amounts to T-shirt waterfowling seasons begin next week in Kentucky.
Wednesday is the opening day of Kentucky’s early Canada goose hunting season. Coming with a late summer start, this Sept. 16-30 season exists as an opportunity to take Canada geese that have never set their webbed feet in Canada nor have ever flapped their wings in Canadian air space.
The September goose hunt allows the taking of resident, non-migratory geese that nest right here in Kentucky. While western Kentucky is mostly out of the migratory range of Interior Canada geese nowadays, a September hunting season, one well before the annual migration period, assures that only resident nesting geese are subject to harvest during this time.
Resident, non-migratory geese are generally indistinguishable from Interior Canada geese from the far north. The hunting in September in Kentucky is a far cry from the winter circumstances which many people still associate with typical goose pursuits here.
The weather for the early season is an obvious difference. Hunters still opt for camouflage attire, but September hunters usually are more concerned with staying cool with minimal clothing rather than the struggle to remain warm enough.
Some of the same areas traditionally hunted for geese may pay off, but September hunting often is directed around much more civilized locations to take advantage of the honkers’ adaption to water bodies and feeding fields close to human residences and developments.
The geese being hunted may appear on lakes, rivers and wildlife areas, but they also are many of the same birds that frequent parks, subdivisions, golf courses, the lawns of private homes and businesses, ponds and decorative waterbodies.
Kentucky’s early goose season, indeed, is intended to allow hunters a chance to take some of these birds, geese that have few enemies and for years have been reproducing themselves into problem status for many people that have come to regret hosting them on goose-friendly properties.
Just three days after the early goose season begins, warm-weather waterfowlers across Kentucky can broaden their outlook with the advent of the state’s special wood duck and teal seasons. The combined woody/teal season runs Sept. 19-23, followed by a teal-only stint Sept. 24-27.
The wood duck session gives Kentucky waterfowlers limited opportunities to take a few of their own home-grown ducks, birds of the only native Kentucky-nesting duck species, before they migrate to more southern climes in advance of when the regular duck hunting season begins on Thanksgiving Day.
Meanwhile, teal — bluewing, greenwing and cinnamon teal — are small, northern nesting ducks that are among the earliest of migrators. The timing is a toss-up, but the early wood duck season is set during a period when transient flocks of teal can be moving through Kentucky habitats, multiplying possibilities for hunters.
The early goose season, of course, overlaps the wood duck and teal seasons, so there is a period of fair diversity for shirtsleeve waterfowlers.
For bag limits, hunters can take a maximum of five Canada geese a day during the 15-day season. During the wood duck/teal season, hunters can take as many as six ducks a day, but only two of them can be wood ducks. If teal are what’s happening, as many as six birds in the bag can be these little ducks.
Wood ducks are out of bounds Sept. 24-27, of course, but hunters can take a maximum of six teal daily during this period. And Canada geese can be taken in addition to woodies and teal during their respective seasons.
• Waterfowl hunters seeking season-long sites for hunting blinds at Lake Barkley Wildlife Management Area in Trigg and Lyon counties will want to attend a drawing at 8 a.m. this Monday near the Barkley Dam tailwaters by Lake City.
Those interested should gather at the shelter on the east side of the Cumberland River tailrace area at Barkley Dam, turning off U.S. 62. Participants should use the powerhouse entrance, then turn right toward the shelter.
A drawing for blind sites at another Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources-managed spot, the Doug Travis WMA in Carlisle and Hickman counties, will be Sept. 28, a Saturday. That drawing — which in previous years was held in August — will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the management area’s office, a half mile south of Berkley on Ky. 123.
Hopeful Travis WMA blind site winners can register there beginning at 9 a.m.
Drawing participants must be at least 18 and have a valid Kentucky hunting license, a state migratory game bird/waterfowl permit and the federal migratory bird permit (duck stamp). Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, also must have hunter education certification. Each hunter also must have the confirmation number showing he has completed the Harvest Information Program (HIP) survey for the season.
Hunters can build blinds for the entire waterfowl season on the sites for which they are drawn. Those drawn get first rights to these sites, but if the blinds are not occupied by the drawn hunters, they may be used by others. Drawn hunters should be in their respective blinds by 30 minutes before shooting hours to claim their spots for the day.
Log In
