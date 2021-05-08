BARDSTOWN — Benton golfer Trey Wall tied for third among boys 15-18 as the Junior Series of the Bluegrass Golf Tour played the par-72 course at the Bardstown Country Club Maywood.
Wall fired a 78 alongside Christian Clements of Louisville, Cameron Buse of Shepherdsville and Clay Anderson of Russell Springs. Osyrus Peace of Hodgenville won this group with a 76.
Two more local golfers competed in this age group. David Perry, also of Benton, tied for 12th with a 90 while Aidan Poston of Murray shot 94 to finish in 15th place.
