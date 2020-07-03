BARDSTOWN — Golfers from Marshall County and McCracken County reached the top 10 after their final rounds at the Bluegrass Junior Amateur, which wrapped up on the par-72 course at Bardstown Country Club on Thursday.
Trey Wall of Benton went from a 76 on Wednesday to a 79 on Thursday for a 155 that tied him for fourth among boys 15-18. In that same category, Garrett Rikel of Paducah tied for sixth with a 156 after making 78 both rounds. Eli Fischer of London won this group with a 149.
In nine-hole boys, Paxton Carter of Grand Rivers finished in fifth with 83, as Brody Alexander of Louisville won with 73.
