Hunting and fishing in Kentucky are not being derailed by efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means April 18 is opening day of the spring turkey gobbler hunting season.
The traditional spring turkey hunt will run April 18-May 10, again this year encompassing four weekends over its 23-day span. Regulations for the coming gobbler hunt are unchanged from those of recent years. Measures enacted to help slow the spread of the coronavirus — the closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing — have little to no bearing on the turkey season.
Gatherings of people are conditions in which potential transmissions of the COVID-19 are most likely to occur. In a general sense, people are urged to stay home during the pandemic to avoid contact with other people. However, turkey hunting, a decidedly non-gregarious pursuit, could be considered effective self-distancing in itself.
Turkey hunters, of course, are cautioned to use current coronavirus precautions traveling to and from hunting areas. Traveling and hunting solo or with members of the immediate household are recommended.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources officials caution those from different households who will hunt together to travel to their hunting site in separate vehicles. Once on the hunting site, the standard precaution of at least 6 feet of social distancing is the rule.
KDFWR managers say hunters from different households should not share a ground blind to hunt turkeys. Any equipment borrowed or loaned should be thoroughly disinfected by both parties before and after exchanges.
Yet, all considered, it’s everyday activities and social gatherings that carry greater risks of spreading coronavirus. Being out in the woods and communing with turkeys instead of other people is probably a far safer alternative nowadays. One wrinkle of the pandemic on this year’s turkey season is a suspension of the sales of non-resident spring turkey permits for the 2020 season. This was done in response the Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order to halt non-essential interstate travel into Kentucky, particularly from states where the coronavirus has been less inhibited by ordered restrictions.
KDFWR managers say about 7,000 non-resident hunters typically hunt turkeys in Kentucky.
• Kentucky’s early youth turkey hunting weekend, April 4-5, seems to have come off without a hitch despite coronavirus precautions.
The season is for kids younger than 16, each of whom must be accompanied and overseen by an adult. In practice, most are chaperoned by an immediate family member. That was fitting with a KDFWR recommendation that youth/adult duos be from the same household as a socially isolating measure.
The visible results from the youth hunt were the Telecheck reporting of 2,255 turkeys taken by participating youngsters. The harvest was stronger than that of last year, when the youth season accounted for 1,530 birds.
The most productive Kentucky county for youth hunters was Muhlenberg, where the under-16 set took a reported 66 gobblers. Here in far western Kentucky, Graves County produced the second-highest total with 53 birds taken by kid hunters.
• Turkey hunters interested in scouting hunting sites for birds are reminded that the period since the youth hunting season and up to the beginning of the regular spring gobbler season is one in which turkey calling is prohibited.
As it was from March 1 until the youth season started, any calling that replicates turkey sounds is banned right now anywhere that turkeys might reasonably be expected to be present. The regulation is intended to prevent habituating turkeys to man-made calls, indeed, educating the birds to replicated hen sounds and degrading the effectiveness of calling when hunting season opens.
Before the season begins, scouting hunters are allowed to use “locator” calls that replicate such as owl, crow and woodpecker sounds in a bid to provoke “shock gobble” responses from tom turkeys within earshot.
• Fishing In Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes in general have remained open to anglers during the social distancing push to counter the coronavirus spread. However, some municipal parks have closed to head off concentrations of people, and fishing at lakes within those parks has necessarily been suspended as well.
Such is the case with Mike Miller Park Lake at Draffenville and Kess Creek Park Lake at Mayfield. For an undetermined time, fishing among other park uses is on hold at these community parks.
Meanwhile the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources FINs program continues at lakes and ponds at other affiliated sites. Fish stocking continued on schedule in March and managers are pondering scheduled April fish releases as conditions allow.
Fishing continues to be up for grabs at Paducah’s Noble Park Lake, another FINs site. City officials have stopped use of enclosed facilities like tennis courts and playgrounds at parks to prevent close social mixing that might have the potential to spread illness.
Parks remain open in daylight hours, however, and Noble Park Lake is still open to public use with the continued mandate that site users maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
