West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor its fall 2020 retirees with a virtual tribute Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, WKCTC could not hold its annual holiday luncheon, at which time its fall retirees would usually be honored. A virtual tribute recognizing retirees Gail Bachuss, Johanna Zeiler, Dr. Bobby Ann Lee, and John Vos will air at noon Friday on WKCTC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“They bring a combined 91 years of experience and service to the college,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said. “On behalf of the many students they have touched throughout their time at West Kentucky, I want to say thank you to them all.”
Vos, of Paducah, retires after 31 years at the college. A WKCTC alum, he is a computer and information technologies professor and has served as coordinator for the Computer and Information Technologies program. He was the 2002 PJC Award receipt and WKCTC’s New Horizon Faculty recipient in 2003. Microsoft certified Vos received the 20 Years of Service Award as a certified Cisco Academy Instructor in 2019.
Lee, of Murray, is a biology professor and has been at the college for 22 years. Lee has been WKCTC’s Sustainability Project Coordinator for several years and recently was instrumental in WKCTC being named the winner of the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education’s (KAEE) 2020 Community Partner Award for Excellence in Environmental Education.
Zeiler, a Paducah resident, started working for the college as a student in 1999. She was hired as an account clerk III in 2000. She was a business affairs assistant before being named a senior administrative assistant for campus operations in June 2006.
Bachuss, of West Paducah, was hired as a student affairs officer in student services in 2002. She became the TRiO/Student Support Services program coordinator in 2003 before being named WKCTC’s director of TRiO in November 2014.
“It’s the love and dedication that our employees bring to their jobs that makes West Kentucky such a special place,” Reece said. “We will certainly miss John, Bobby, Johanna, and Gail for what they have brought to the college and wish them all well.”
WKCTC will close Dec. 18, for a holiday break; the campus will reopen on Jan. 4, 2021. Spring classes begin Jan. 11. For information about spring registration, call 270-534-3435.
