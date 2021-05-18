CLINTON — Landon Durbin and Cade Fleming each brought three runs home with a pair of hits as St. Mary dominated Hickman County 16-0 in five innings of high school baseball on Monday night. Jack Bell cracked three hits for the Vikings while Kaleb Harper had both hits for the Falcons. Michael Lurtz tossed a two-hitter for the win.
St. Mary 049 12 16 12 0
Hickman County 000 00 0 2 3
WP: Lurtz. LP: McClanahan.
2B: S-Bell, Fleming, Be. Haas. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Fleming 2-4 (3 RBI), MacCauley 1-4 (2 RBI), By. Haas 2-2 (RBI), Durbin 2-2 (3 RBI), Bell 3-4 (2 RBI); H-Harper 2-2. Records: St, Mary 12-5, Hickman 15-7.
Crittenden 4, UHA 3
At Hopkinsville, Trace Adams brought three runs across for Crittenden County, including what proved to be the game-winner on a seventh inning double against University Heights Academy. Luke Welch struck out nine Rockets in a losing mound effort for the Blazers.
Crittenden County 100 020 1 4 7 2
University Heights 001 010 1 3 4 5
WP: Bailey. LP: Welch.
2B: C-Adams 2, Carlson; U-DeArmond. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-4, Adams 3-3 (3 RBI); U-DeArmond 2-2 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 16-6, UHA 11-17.
Murray 8, Carlisle 3
At Murray, Carlisle County led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, where Murray erupted for three runs to grab the lead for good. Carson Tucker got three RBI on three hits for the Tigers on top of keeping the Comets hitless in the final three innings for the win in relief.
Carlisle County 300 000 0 3 2 2
Murray 000 134 x 8 11 2
WP: Tucker. LP: Bruer.
2B: M-Kelly, McNutt, Tucker. 3B: C-Newsome. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Holcomb 2-4, Tucker 3-4 (3 RBI), Miller 1-3 (2 RBI), McNutt 2-3. Records: Carlisle 15-12, Murray 12-14.
Caldwell 12, Hopkins Cen. 2
At Princeton, Tate VanHooser, Deonte Walls and Carter Whittington each got three hits and two RBI as Caldwell County stopped Hopkins County Central in six innings. VanHooser also fanned eight Storm batters for the victory.
Hopkins Central 200 000 2 3 3
Caldwell County 202 323 12 16 1
WP: VanHooser. LP: Brasher.
2B: C-Holeman, Walls, Ca. Whittington. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-McKinney 2-3; C-VanHooser 3-3 (2 RBI), Walls 3-3 (2 RBI), Holeman 1-4 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 3-4 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkins Cen. 3-21, Caldwell 9-11.
Lyon 13, Livingston 0
At Smithland, Jackson Shoulders capped a big offensive day for Lyon County against Fifth District rival Livingston Central with a three-run homer to right in the top of the fifth. Baker brought three runs home for the Lyons with a two-RBI singled in the first and a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.
Lyon County 611 14 13 8 0
Livingston Central 000 00 0 4 3
WP: Baker. LP: D. Ramage.
2B: LY-Darnell. 3B: none. HR: LY-Shoulders (2 on in 5th). Top hitters: LY-Shoulders 2-2 (3 RBI), Baker 1-2 (3 RBI). Records: Lyon 19-5, Livingston 4-16.
SOFTBALL
McCracken 13, Crittenden 1 — At Marion, Ariel Fox drove in three runs while Ashby Murt and Zoe Smithson both went 3-for-4 as McCracken County took care of Crittenden County. Abigayle Duran struck out six to get the win. Kalli Champion got three hits for the Rockets.
McCracken County 000 343 0 13 16 0
Crittenden County 000 100 0 1 9 0
WP: Duran. LP: Moss.
2B: M-Murt, Smithson. 3B: M-Fox. HR: M-Hutchins (1 on in 4th), Story (none on in 6th). Top hitters: M-Fox 2-4 (3 RBI), Hutchins 1-3 (2 RBI), Walker 2-4 (RBI), Murt 3-4 (2 RBI), Smithson 3-4, (RBI), Duran 1-4 (2 RBI); C-Champion 3-3. Records: McCracken 20-5, Crittenden 12-6.
Hickman 14-16, Fulton Co. 0-0
At Clinton, Hickman County swept its First District doubleheader against Fulton County. First, Jacey Rose struck out six of the nine Pilot batters in a three-inning perfect game. Rancey Skaggs finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle for the Falcons with three hits and two RBI. Blair Byassee struck out six in a three-inning no-hitter with a hit batter in the second inning keeping her from her own perfect game, Byassee also got three runs home with two doubles and a single.
Fulton County 000 0 0 4
Hickman County 446 14 8 0
WP: Rose. LP: Smith.
2B: H-Boaz, Skaggs. 3B: H-Critser, Skaggs. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Skaggs 3-3 (2 RBI), Rose 1-2 (2 RBI).
Hickman County 790 16 11 0
Fulton County 000 0 0 3
WP: Byassee. LP: Smith.
2B: H-Byassee 2, Clark, Jewell, Skaggs. 3B: Boaz. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Boaz 1-1 (2 RBI), Byassee 3-4 (3 RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 0-8, Hickman 15-8.
Marshall 12, Caldwell 1
At Princeton, Kinley Edwards smacked two-run homers in both the third and fourth innings to help Marshall County stop Caldwell County in six innings. Edwards finished the day 3-for-4 with five RBI for the Marshals. Allie Felker scored the only Tiger run with a solo homer in the first.
Marshall County 302 322 12 12 0
Caldwell County 100 000 1 7 2
WP: Darnall. LP: Stallins.
2B: M-Jezik; C-Butts. 3B: M-Pursley. HR: M-Stokes (1 on in 5th), Edwards (1 on in 3rd) (1 on in 4th); C-Felker (none on in 1st). Top hitters: M-Pursley 2-4, Tomassi 3-4 (RBI), Conner 2-3, Edwards 3-4 (5 RBI), Jezik 1-4 (2 RBI), Stokes 1-2 (2 RBI); C-A. Hollowell 2-3, Butts 2-3. Records: Marshall 19-10, Caldwell 8-12.
Calloway 4, Christian 1
At Murray, Kylie Stallings broke a scoreless tie with a two-RBI triple to right in the fourth inning of a Calloway County win over Christian County. Pickle Winkler got the lone Colonel run with a solo shot in the sixth.
Christian County 000 001 0 1 4 2
Calloway County 000 211 x 4 9 0
WP: E. Grogan. LP: Harned.
2B: none. 3B: CA-Stallings. HR: CH-Winkler (none on in 6th). Top hitters: CH-Winker 2-3 (RBI); CA-Hicks 2-4, McReynolds 2-3, Stallings 2-3 (3 RBI). Records: Christian 18-8, Calloway 19-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.