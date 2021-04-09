WHITESVILLE — St. Mary remained unbeaten on the young high school baseball season by sweeping a doubleheader against Trinity on Thursday.
First, Parker MacCauley struck out eight as he tossed a one-hitter in the Vikings’ 10-0 opener. Cade Fleming and Brett Haas both had two hits. In the nightcap, St. Mary only led 3-1 after three innings, then erupted for nine more runs to get the 12-1 triumph. Landon Durbin went 3-for-4 for the Vikings, including a RBI triple in the sixth. MacCauley drove in three runs for St. Mary; two on a triple in the fourth and another on a sacrifice in the fifth.
St. Mary 170 20—10 10 0
Trinity 000 00—0 1 3
WP: MacCauley. LP: Howard.
2B: S-Hrdlicka, Lurtz. 3B: S-Heath, MacCauley. HR: none. Top hitters: S-MacCauley 1-4 (2 RBI), By. Haas 1-3 (2 RBI), Fleming 2-3, Be. Haas 2-3 (RBI).
St. Mary 111 423 12 11 1
Trinity 010 000 1 4 3
WP: Lurtz. LP: Crisp.
2B: S-Bell, Durbin; T-Crisp, Huff. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Durbin 3-4 (2 RBI), MacCauley 1-2 (3 RBI); T-Aull 2-3. Records: St. Mary 4-0, Trinity 0-3.
Graves 4, Hopkins Cen. 3 — At Mayfield, Hopkins County Central came back from two down to tie Graves County, only to lose on a series of miscues in the bottom of the seventh.
Drew Hayden led off the seventh for the Eagles by lining to left. He reached first after Jaden Campbell made an error for the Storm. After Landon Curd walked, Hayden moved to third on a wild pitch. After Curd stole second for further pressure on Hopkins Central, Lodner Phillips grounded to the mound. Storm pitcher Logan Scarbrough could not handle it and Hayden reached home with the winning run.
The Eagles only had two hits on the day. Scarbrough was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Hopkins Central.
Hopkins Central 100 020 0—3 6 3
Graves County 030 000 1—4 2 0
WP: DeFreitas. LP: Scarbrough
2B: H-Brasher. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Scarbrough 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Hopkins Cen. 0-5, Graves 6-1.
Crittenden County baseball — At Bowling Green, Crittenden County made a powerful impression with a pair of victories at the Warren County Invitational. First, the Rockets used a pair of big homers to blast Edmonson County 15-0 in four innings. Hunter Smith got Crittenden started with a three-run shot to right in the second. Trace Adams capped a nine-run third with a grand slam to left. Maddox Carlson went 3-for-3 with an RBI while holding the Wildcats to three hits for the shutout win.
Carlson got the Rockets launched in their second game with a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the first against McLean County. It was 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth, where Braxton Winders singled to left to score Seth Guess with the go-ahead run in a 10-4 triumph. Carlson finished this game 2-for-3 with four RBI while Rocket teammate Benjamin Evans drove in two runs. Grant Lovell also had two RBI for the Cougars.
Edmonson County 000 0 —0 3 4
Crittenden County 039 3—15 10 1
WP: Carlson. LP: Minyard.
2B: E-Saling. 3B: none. HR: C-Adams (3 on in 3rd), Smith (2 on in 2nd). Top hitters: C-Carlson 3-3 (RBI), Adams 1-3 (4 RBI), Gobin 2-2 (RBI), Smith 1-2 (4 RBI). Records: Edmonson 2-3.
McLean County 012 010 0—4 2 3
Crittenden County 220 024 x—10 8 2
WP: Foster. LP: Lovell.
2B: M-Logsdon. 3B: none. HR: C-Carlson (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: M-Lovell 1-3 (2 RBI); C-Carlson 2-3 (4 RBI), Adams 2-3 (RBI), Evans 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: McLean 1-3, Crittenden 4-1.
On the softball scene, Livingston Central continued its run at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with a pair of close, early contests. First, the Cardinals grabbed a 5-1 lead over Empire, N.Y., with an RBI triple by Micaela Suarez, an RBI double from Madeline Norton and an RBI single by Victoria Joiner. However, Empire struck back with four runs in the top of the seventh as the game ended in a 5-5 tie. Next, Madison Bolte singled to left in the bottom of the fifth to score Sydney Lasher with what proved to be the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Waynesburg (Penn.) Central. Lyon County did not fare well from the Fifth Diztrict; falling 6-5 at Henderson County.
