St. Mary protected the ball well and shot it from everywhere except perhaps the foul line. It was still more than enough to overcome Ballard Memorial 83-47 in high school basketball action from Saturday.
From the opening tip, the Vikings controlled the ball as pursued every missed shot and were constantly on the Bombers looking for an opportunity to regain control. St, Mary also created some distance from their guests by focusing on the 3-point arc; hitting their first four field goals from long range. Bell and MacCauley each made two from downtown to build a 21-11 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams scored the exact number of points from the first quarter to the second as the Vikings led 42-22 at the half. In the second quarter, St. Mary scored more from the inside with MacCauley and Clint Hrdlicka each getting six points that frame. Hrdlicka could have had more points, but he missed the free throw end of two traditional 3-point plays. In the third, the Vikings got up by 30 when Bell followed back-to-back layups from MacCauley with another 3-pointer.
The only place where St. Mary had some problems was the foul line. The Vikings only made 12 of their 24 foul shots with Bryce Haas going 1-for-7 in the second half. MacCauley led St. Mary with 20 points followed by 14 apiece from Bell and Cade Fleming. Kameron English was the top Bomber with 20 points.
——
Ballard Memorial 11 11 10 15 — 47
St. Mary 21 21 20 21 — 83
BALLARD — English 20, Bishop 8, Myatt 5, Overstreet 5, Birney 4, C. Ballard 2, Collins 2, Duncan 1.
Field goals: 12. 3-pointers: 5 (English 4, Myatt). Free throws: 18/28. Fouls: 16. Record: 2-22.
ST. MARY — MacCauley 20, Bell 14, Fleming 14, C. Hrdlicka 9, Haas 7, L. Sims 7, P. Sims 5, Durbin 4, Lurtz 3.
Field goals: 31. 3-pointers: 9 (Bell 4, MacCauley 2, Fleming, Lurtz, L. Sims). Free throws: 12/24. Fouls: 19. Record: 11-12.
Bowling Green 47, Tilghman 47 — At Bowling Green, Paducah Tilghman held its own against one of the state's top-ranked teams in Bowling Green through the first half and most of the third quarter. Then, the Purples rallied with three minutes left in the period to regain the lead and held on through the fourth for victory/
Eli Brown sank four 3-pointers as he topped the Tornado with 16 points. Mian Shaw did what he could on the inside to finish just behind with 15 points as Tragen Arthur wound up with 10 points. Isaiah Mason helped Bowling Green get back in it late as he topped all scorers with 20 points.
——
Paducah Tilghman 10 11 10 16 — 47
Bowling Green 17 4 18 18 — 57
TILGHMAN — Brown 16, Shaw 15, Tragen Arthur 10, Marshall 2, Fitzgerald 2, Goodwin 2.
Field goals: 18/48. 3-pointers: 7/27 (Brown 4, Arthur 2, Shaw). Free throws: 4/6. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 17. Record: 15-4.
BOWLING GREEN — Mason 20, Cooper 10, Banks 2, Huddleston 12, Flanary 2, Butry 11.
Field goals: 19/39. 3-pointers: 3/11 (Butry, Cooper, Mason). Free throws: 16/21. Rebounds: 32. Fouls: 9. Record: 16-2.
CFS 56, Hickman 50 — At Clinton, Christian Fellowship went 11-for-16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to expand its lead and win at Hickman County. Andrew Dunning soared highest for the Eagles with 20 points while Isaac Hovekamp nailed three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points as Andrew Allen finished with 12 points. Kelen Johnson produced half the Falcon offense at 25 points.
——
Christian Fellowship 14 11 13 18 — 56
Hickman County 10 15 10 15 — 50
CFS — Dunning 20, Hovekamp 15, Allen 12, E. Grigg 4, L. Grigg 3, Space 2.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 5 (Hovekamp 3, Allen, E. Grigg). Free throws: 19/25. Fouls: 12. Record: 18-7.
HICKMAN — Johnson 25, Midyett 9, Prince 8, Dodson 6, Newton 2.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 5 (Dodson 2, Johnson, Midyett, Prince). Free throws: 7/10. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-14.
Also on the boys' slate, Amire Hobbs recorded a double-double for Fulton City with 11 rebounds and 10 points, but the Bulldogs were blown out at home by First District rival Carlisle County 67-26. Crittenden County downed Fifth District foe Livingston Central 71-54 in Smithland as Preston Morgeson led the way with 20 points, followed by Rocket teammates Gabe Mott (15 points), Preston Turley (12) and Travis Champion (11). Marshall County stopped Calloway County 62-52 in a Fourth District encounter in Draffenville while Webster County came back to top Trigg County 65-62 in Cadiz.
GIRLS
Southwestern 48, Marshall 39 — At Somerset, Marshall County fell behind quickly against Southwestern and an improved second half was not enough to prevent just the second loss of the season for the Lady Marshals. Halle Langhi scored 15 points to top a Marshall team lacking big production from its usual long distance threats. Ayden Smiddy and Kaylee Young each netted 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors, who hit nine field goals from both inside and outside the 3-point line.
——
Marshall County 7 6 13 13 — 39
Southwestern 11 14 11 12 — 48
MARSHALL — Langhi 15, Conner 9, Pea 8, Driver 3, Galloway 2, Jezik 2.
Field goals: 14/36. 3-pointers: 4/14 (Pea 2, Driver, Langhi). Free throws: 7/9. Fouls: 10. Record: 18-2.
SUTHWESTERN — Ay. Smiddy 12, Young 12, Al. Smiddy 10, Acey 9, Foreman 3, Loveless 2
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 9 (Ay. Smiddy 4, Young 3, Acey, Al. Smiddy). Free throws: 3/6. Fouls: 10. Record: 16-3.
Calloway 61, Trinity 43 — At Whitesville, Down by three after the first quarter, Calloway County clamped down with defense and limited Trinity to five points in the second quarter for the win in Whitesville. Skylar Waller led the charge for the Lady Lakers with 25 points as Elle Carson and Skyler Lowe both finished with 14. The Lady Raiders only made four shots on the inside but hit nine 3-pointers. Josie Aull hit six on her way to 22 points while Cassidy Morris made the other three to wind up with 17 points.
——
Calloway County 11 12 13 25 — 61
Whitesville Trinity 14 5 11 14 — 44
CALLOWAY — Waller 25, Carson 14, Lowe 14, Clark 5, Schumacher 2, Futrell 1.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 4 (Carson 2, Clark, Waller). Free throws: 21/24. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 16. Record: 17-5.
TRINITY — Aull 22, Morris 17, Hatfield 2, Logsdon 2, Hibbit 1.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 9 (Aull 6, Morris 3). Free throws: 9/16. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 19. Record: 3-12.
CFS 54, UHA 33 — At Briensburg, After a close first half, Christian Fellowship got its defense more focused and limited University Heights Academy to four points in the third quarter. Gracie Howard led the Lady Eagles with 24 points while Lillian Burnett earned the double-double with 16 points and 22 rebounds. Brittyn Northington dominated for the Lady Blazers with 15 points.
——
University Heights 12 7 4 10 — 33
Christian Fellowship 11 9 14 20 — 54
UHA — Daniel 8, Davis 4, Bass 6, Northington 15, Smith.
Field goals: 15/73. 3-pointers: 2/18 (Daniel 2). Free throws: 1/8. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 23. Record: 1-14.
CFS — Burnett 16, G. Howard 24, R. Howard 2, Jackson 10, Collie 2.
Field goals: 21/53. 3-pointers: 2/4 (G. Howard 2). Free throws: 10/21. Rebounds: 44 burn 22. Fouls: 13. Record: 11-11.
Mady Calvin almost reached the half-century mark again for Ballard Memorial as her 49 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter, helped the Lady Bombers win at Dawson Springs 70-61. Carolin Sivills led McCracken County with 13 points and Claire Johnson finished with 10 points, but the Lady Mustangs were dominated at Henderson County 66-42, Fulton City lost at home to First District rival Carlisle County 63-40 despite 14 points from Mia Martin and another 13 from Shammara Kinney. Graves County lost at home to Bowling Green 58-49.
