St. Mary 75, Fulton City 21 — At Fulton, Bryce Haas earned a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as he led a St. Mary attack that pressed Fulton City out of its gym very quickly. Parker MacCauley (14 points) and Daniel Willett (13) also had big games for the Vikings while Cade Fleming had nine rebounds and five assists to go with his seven points. Amire Hobbs had nearly half the Bulldog offense with 10 points.
——
St. Mary 27 21 15 12 — 75
Fulton City 4 7 6 4 — 21
ST. MARY — Haas 17, MacCauley 14, Willett 13, Lurtz 7, Fleming 7, Sims 6, A. Hrdlicka 3, C. Hurdlicks 2, Bell 2, Quiley 2, Deneve 2.
Field goals: 29. 3-pointers: 4 (Lurtz 2, Sims, A. Hrdlicka). Free throws: 13/18. Rebounds: 43. Fouls: 9. Record: 3-3.
FULTON CITY — Hobbs 10, Lannom 4, Jackson 2, Chiers 2, Holowell 2, Burton 1.
Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 1 (Hobbs 1). Free throws: 4/6. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.