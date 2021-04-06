Cade Fleming doubled twice for St. Mary; the last one driving home the run that stopped the Vikings’ 18-3 rout of Ballard Memorial on Monday after four innings.
After the Bombers scored their first run in the top of the first, St. Mary broke things wide open with 14 runs in the bottom of the second. That run started with a two-RBI single from Landre Smiles, who finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBI. Bryce Haas and Brandon Quigley both singled home two runs that inning.
Ballard did load the bases in the fourth and scored two off of that, but the Vikings wrapped it up with their last three runs in the fourth. Parker MacCauley got the win striking out four Bombers in two innings.
Ballard Memorial 100 2 3 4 7
St. Mary 0(14)1 3 18 10 0
WP: MacCauley. LP: Romaine.
2B: S-Fleming 2, MacCauley. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Haas 1-4 (2 RBI), Smiles 2-3 (4 RBI), Fleming 3-4 (2 RBI), Quigley 1-3 (2 RBI), Records: St. Mary 2-0, Ballard 0-3.
Boyle 12, Murray 4 — At Campbellsville, Jack Briese drove in three runs and Eli Glasscock doubled twice as Boyle County tripled up Murray at the Taylor County Spring Break Turf Classic. Glasscock and Kamron Myers each had three hits for the Rebels with Myers adding two RBI. Reese Wilson went 2-for-4 and drove in half the Tiger runs.
Boyle County 320 012 4 12 11 2
Murray 100 010 2 4 8 5
WP: Eldridge. LP: Kelly.
2B: B-Glasscock 2, Myers, Holderman; M-Kelly. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Glasscock 3-5, Briese 2-4 (3 RBI), Myers 3-5 (2 RBI); M-Tucker 2-4, Kelly 2-4 (RBI), Gibson 2-3, Wilson 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Boyle 3-2, Murray 2-3.
Whitley 4, Lyon 1 — Sam Harp had three hits for Whitley County at the McCracken County Mustang Invitational on Monday night. None were as important as the single to center in the top of the eighth that scored Brayden Mahan and broke a scoreless tie with Lyon County.
Luke Stanfill immediately followed that with a double that brought two more runs home. Harp finally plated on a wild pitch. Christian led off the Lyon half of the eighth with a double and he got his team’s lone run on an error shortly before the final out.
Caden Petrey pitched all eight innings for the Colonels; striking out 11 against just three hits and a walk. Austin Long fanned 12 opposing batters as he took the loss for the Lyons; their first of the season.
Whitley County 000 000 04 4 7 1
Lyon County 000 000 01 1 3 0
WP: Petrey. LP: Long.
2B: W-Harp, Stanfill; L-O’Daniel. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Harp 3-4 (RBI), Stanfill 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Whitley 4-1, Lyon 4-1.
SOFTBALL
Crittenden 18, Caldwell 9 — At Marion, Despite giving up the first six runs of the game in the first inning, Crittenden County did not give in. The Rockets roared back to tie it after two and trailed just 8-6 going into the bottom of the third. There, Crittenden exploded for four runs to grab the lead and hold it the rest of the way.
Rocket freshman Jaycee Champion tied it 8-8 in the fourth with a two-RBI single to right. Jessie Potter, a senior, gave Crittenden the lead for good with a two-RBI single of her own in that fourth.
Champion, Potter and Hadlee Rich each had three RBI for the Rockets. Rich collected two of hers on a single to left in the sixth. For the Tigers, eighth-grader Rylee Thompson had four hits while senior Allie Felker got three RBI.
Caldwell County 602 100 0 9 18 1
Crittenden County 334 125 x 18 18 1
WP: Moss. LP: Cayce.
2B: CA-Butts, Felker, Stanley; CR-Long 2, Hicks. 3B: none. HR: CR-Hicks (none on in 2nd), Long (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: CA-A. Hollowell 2-4, Felker 2-4 (3 RBI), Butts 3-4, Stanley 2-4 (4 RBI), McKinley 2-4 (RBI), Thompson 4-4; CR-Hicks 2-3 (RBI), Champion 3-5 (3 RBI), Long 4-5 (3 RBI), Potter 3-3 (3 RBI), Rich 1-4 (2 RBI), Smith 2-3. Records: Caldwell 1-3, Crittenden 1-3.
Central Hardin 13, Marshall 2 — At Stanford, Trista Colasanti of Central Hardin crushed Marshall County from both the plate and the circle at the Lincoln County Lady Patriot Classic. The Bruins had a 2-0 lead on the Marshals in the first with the bases loaded when Colasanti drilled the first pitch she saw over the left field wall for a commanding 6-0 edge.
Kelsey Waters drove in three runs for Central Hardin, including a two-run blast over the center field wall in the second. Colasanti allowed four hits over four innings for the win. Anna Vasseur was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Marshall.
Central Hardin 632 02 13 10 0
Marshall County 101 00 2 6 5
WP: Colasanti. LP: Thorpe.
2B: C-Waters. 3B: none. HR: C-Colasanti (3 on in 1st), Waters (1 on in 2nd). Top hitters: C-Jones 3-4 (2 RBI), Waters 2-4 (3 RBI), Colasanti 2-3 (4 RBI); M-Pursley 2-3, Vasseur 2-3 (RBI), Records: Central Hardin 5-0, Marshall 4-2.
Lyon 15, Union 5 — At Eddyville, Down 5-3 to undefeated Union County entering its half of the fifth, Lyon County exploded for 10 runs in the fifth and stopped the Bravettes after six innings.
Calista Collins opened the Lyon fifth with a solo homer to center. A steady of stream of singles with an error and fielder’s choice mixed kept building the lead. Sydney Melton closed this run and made the score 13-5 with a two-run homer to left.
Collins finished the contest 4-for-5 with three RBI; the last of those on a single in sixth that forced the mercy rule. Kaelyn Conger struck out eight Union batters for the win. Hannah Carter drove in two runs as she took the loss for the Bravettes.
Union County 030 020 5 7 3
Lyon County 003 0(10)2 15 17 1
WP: Conger. LP: Carter.
2B: l-Collins, Melton, Dykes. 3B: none. HR: L-Collins (none on in 5th), Melton (1 on in 5th). Top hitters: U-Carter 1-3 (2 RBI); L-Collins 4-5 (3 RBI), Melton 2-4 (2 RBI), Conger 2-4 (2 RBI), Wynn 2-4 (RBI), Dykes 2-3 (RBI), Coursey 2-3 (RBI). Records: Union 4-1, Lyon 2-2.
