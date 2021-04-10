SMITHLAND — The St. Mary baseball team was both defensively and offensively solid in its 17-1 victory over the Livingston Central Cardinals on Friday night.
The night kicked off for the undefeated Vikings (5-0) when Parker MacCauley scored on a single from Michael Lurtz in the first inning off of Livingston’s Aiden Fugate. Scoring for the visiting team would continue when Brett Haas grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jack Bell and Colin Hrdlicka to cross home plate.
“The team as a whole swung the bat and ran the bases well tonight,” Vikings head coach Chris Haas said. “They played good defense, and we played fundamental baseball tonight.”
The robust offensive skill set from the Vikings came in handy during the fourth inning with an eight-run rally.
Hrdlicka (two runs, two hits, four RBIs, one walk), Haas (one run, two hits, four RBIs), Luke Heath (one run, one hit, one RBI, one walk), Bell (three runs, one hit, one RBI, one walk), and MacCauley (three runs, three hits, three RBIs) all joined in on the offensive fun throughout the night.
Lurtz went 4-for-5 at the plate, leading his team in hits against the Cardinals. Cade Fleming also assisted in the victory with two stolen bases.
“Luke Heath started the game and pitched well. He had a few moments here and there, but he competed and pushed through it,” Haas said. “Jack came in and threw for us until the lightning started and delayed the game.”
The pitching talents of Luke Heath and Bell kept Livingston Central from recording a hit until the fifth and final inning before treacherous weather induced a rain delay. Heath lasted three innings, striking out five. Bell threw 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, striking out three.
The lone run for Livingston Central came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ethan Ramage singled to left field, allowing Zion Myers to score. Fugate took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits in over 2/3 of an inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.