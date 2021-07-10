We are not supposed to grasp God’s plan, but I still wonder why there had to be chiggers.
We co-exist with adult harvest mites just fine. These tiny arachnids are a non-issue with humans. But their offspring, chiggers, the even smaller larval form of harvest mites, readily eat our flesh.
These larvae can be a great source of torment, inflicting itchy welts upon those who dare to present their bodies to the hungry parasitic hunters.
(Rather than whining about nature putting larval chiggers in pursuit of us, we probably should consider ourselves blessed that the adult mites do not include people on their food list.)
Against my best intentions, I have been feeding some of the larvae lately. If I could see them coming, I would have done some things differently. Alas, chiggers are virtually invisible, and we cannot see (or feel) it when we are under attack.
These baby harvest mites range from about 1/120th to 1/150th of an inch long. Even though a chigger is bright red, it is so small as to be effectively microscopic and undetectable to our eyes.
The miniature mites position themselves on vegetation like tall grass, which must be mountainous for the chiggers. And when a warm-blooded host like a human comes along and brushes against the arachnid, it grabs and comes aboard.
A chigger needs to contact bare skin, so a mostly fur-free human makes a great feeding opportunity. What it does is trek along on clothing until it finds skin, preferably a place where skin is thin and easier to penetrate. (If a human is wearing shorts and the chigger catches a ride on a bare leg, its task is much easier.)
Many people think a chigger buries itself in human flesh. Not so. Instead, the mite chews a hole in the skin with its gnawing, penetrating mouthparts. Poking only its beak in there, the chigger injects a salivary enzyme that pre-digests skin cells.
The chigger slobber liquifies a bit of its human host so that the mite then can suck up the people soup as nourishment. It is not a blood meal like a tick enjoys but a kind of smoothie made from melted skin cells that the chigger can sip from the surface.
The enzyme that a chigger pumps into us is the real source of the problem with this mite.
That digesting juice is what creates the devilish itch that follows at the site of the “bite” where the mite cuts into the skin.
Once a hungry chigger finds a spot where it wants to feed on you, it may spend as little as a few hours there. A day or a little longer is about the maximum occupation. The chigger bores in, injects the enzyme to melt the cells, then feeds on the results as quickly as possible. Once fully fed — and it doesn’t take much — the chigger can drop off.
The once-fed chigger can then morph into its next stage of life, nevermore inclined to dine on a human.
But that is about when the host might start to notice that he or she has been had.
The “bite” is not felt when the chigger cuts into the skin. Typically, it starts to itch no earlier than maybe three to six hours after the digestive enzyme is pumped into the hole.
The most intense itching probably occurs within the next day or so as an ugly raised welt forms around the point where the chigger taps into the skin.
People may react a little differently to chigger bites, but it is common for the nasty welt to linger for up to two weeks before it fades.
There is comfort in knowing that chiggers do not carry nor transmit any diseases when they sneak up and dine on us. The itching is bad enough, however.
Once a bite shows up, there is not much to be done. Scratching is the obvious impulse, but one should try to moderate that so as not as to claw one’s way to a secondary infection and/or permanent scarring.
Over-the-counter corticosteroid creams, calamine lotion or oral antihistamines like Benadryl might help minimize the itching.
The old folklore treatment of welts from chigger bites is to dab them with nail polish.
The wisdom there suggests that the nail polish smothers the chigger that is dug into the skin at the site of each welt.
You won’t asphyxiate a chigger in the skin that way because, as we just mentioned, they don’t dig into the skin.
Besides, a chigger often is already gone by the time a welt forms and the itching begins.
If not, the first time you scratch the itchy spot, the unseen baby mite is likely dislodged.
The best way to beat chiggers is to pre-empt them.
If you are going to be in chiggery places like tall grass and weeds, it is far better to apply a good insect repellent to clothing and exposed skin first.
That is especially critical on lower body, legs, ankles, etc.
Even if you contact suspect vegetation without repellent treatment, the next best thing is to take a quick hot and soapy shower.
It takes chiggers a while to get situated and bore into skin, and they can be easily washed away before they get around to injecting the itch juice.
July is peak time for chigger numbers, so beware. The itch awaits.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
