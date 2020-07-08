There is a species of solitary wasps out there, bugs that finally are being called back to work after a long layoff.
It has nothing to do with coronavirus shutdowns, however. These wasps must lie low for a good while each spring and summer until their food source appears. Only then can they function as nature intended.
Such is the relationship between cicada killers and annual cicadas.
Now, you know about annual cicadas. They are the big green and black insects with the large translucent wings that hatch out of the ground summer to very early fall each year. You don’t see much of them, more often the brown crispy shells that they leave behind as they metamorphosize from nymphs to adults after digging up out of the dirt.
Mostly, you are familiar with their sound. They are the whining, buzz saw-like things that grind away up in the trees, especially in the mornings and late evenings of summer days. That noisy chorus is numerous male annual cicadas vibrating membranes in their bellies, calling eligible females to get together to make baby cicadas.
The cicada killer, meanwhile, is a solitary wasp that is probably the scariest looking of all his kin in these parts. This is a wasp of 1.5 inch or larger in length. That doesn’t sound like much, but it is about twice the size of some smaller wasps. Seen in flight in close proximity, a cicada killer looks huge.
Recent sightings of cicada killers in some parts of the country have given rise to mistaken reports of giant Asian hornets, the quickly famed “murder hornets.” Cicada killers are that impressive.
This wasp has a reddish-brown head and thorax, but its fat abdomen, the butt section, is black with yellow bands. Those warning colors that nature provides are very hornet-like in appearance, only cicada killers are considerably larger than our native hornets. They are seriously intimidating to people.
Important in all this is that the cicada killer is not a colony nester. It is not a social wasp. Therefore, if you come into proximity with one, you are not on the edge of a conflict with a dozen or 50 or 200 like you could be with other species like yellowjackets.
The female cicada killer makes her nest along, usually in a hole in the ground. Other than her, there might be a single male, her sweetie, that is hanging around.
If you come bopping around the nest, the male mate of the nesting female might use his size and ferocity-suggesting coloration in a bid to discourage your presence. If he should get in your face, however, don’t be alarmed. Male cicada killers couldn’t harm you if they wanted. They lack a stinger. There is no venom in ‘em, nor is there any way to inject such.
Only the lone female has a stinger and the juice it administers. But that sting that the lady cicada killer packs is for hunting. She is capable of stinging in self-defense, but that seldom happens.
Contrasting cicada killers with yellowjackets again, the latter small wasps can be both aggressive and vindictive, punishing transgressors with multiple painful stings. They pursue and avenge even the hapless.
Female cicada killers, however, seem to not take offense at the little stuff. They prefer to give way to passing “threats” such that people may pose. As wicked as they look, they don’t seem to have any bully in them.
The girl cicada killer tends to save all her venom for its real purpose, waylaying cicadas. After all, that’s how the species earns its name. The big lady wasp flies out into the trees until she finds a fat, greenish cicada, then she attacks, stings and vanquishes the insect that is actually larger than she is.
From there, the cicada killer lugs the prey insect back to her nest to provide as food for her offspring yet to hatch. The wasp’s larvae depend on finding meals of stored cicada handy as soon as they hatch. Mmm, good.
It is quite an ordeal to behold as the wasp partially air lifts, carries and drags the larger cicada back home to her larder. Although it is the job for which the cicada killer is made, the delivery is her greatest struggle.
It would be like you or I bringing home the beef as an entire cow after subduing that cow at a nearby farm, dragging it back to the pantry.
The annual cicada is necessary for the cicada killer to survive. Consequently, nature sees to it that cicada killers do not emerge and prepare nests for forthcoming larvae until the food source to feed them is available.
Perhaps cicada killers are needed for the best overall good of the cicadas. Maybe they are an element in keeping the surviving cicadas at the right level, part of the check and balance system.
However it works, it works. Cicada killers are on the job again, killing cicadas. It’s that time. And cicadas, along with making a racket in the trees and reproducing, are making sacrifices to sustain a population of cicada killers.
Meanwhile, don’t be alarmed when sinister cicada killers are out and about, tending to business. Their schedule doesn’t include punitive operations against humans.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
