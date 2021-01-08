The Murray State women’s basketball team showed that it made full use of its 19-day layoff Thursday, by beating Eastern Illinois, 76-68, at on the road at Lantz Arena in Charleston.
The Racers (4-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley) were on fire out of the gates, shooting a blistering 64.3% in the first quarter. However, MSU still trailed 25-23 at the end of the opening stanza. In the second, Murray State went cold and scored no field goals and just four points after a Macey Turley 3-pointer with 7:39 to play in the quarter. Despite the shooting lull, MSU trailed by only six points at the break.
Whatever the Racers had in the first, but lost in the second, they found at halftime because they dominated EIU in the second half. The Racers opened the third with an 18-6 run to surge ahead and take a lead which it would never relinquish. Facing pressure down the stretch, the Racers staved off a late rally by the Panthers by going 14-for-15 from the free throw line in the final stanza including sinking each of its last 14 attempts.
Turley led Murray State Tuesday with a season-high 22 points including a 4-for-6 performance from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 night at the free throw line. Bria Sanders-Woods came off the bench for the Racers to have a career night in which she set personal bests with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Katelyn Young followed with 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Laci Hawthorne followed with 13 and six, respectively.
Abby Wahl led EIU (3-6, 1-3) with 20 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.