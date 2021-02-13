Despite a late scoring outage, Murray State built up enough of an early advantage for an 81-79 victory over Southeast Missouri in Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball at the CFSB Center in Murray on Friday. The win is the third in a row for the 11-9 (9-7 in the OVC) squad.
The Racers started the game hot, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, a season-high for the opening stanza. However, in the second quarter, SEMO began to whittle away at MSU’s 15-point lead with an 11-0 run in the middle of the quarter, cutting the deficit to just four in the process. However, the Racers were able to battle back in the last part of the second and push the lead back out to 13 with a 15-6 run of their own.
In the second half, the Racers and Redhawks stayed mostly even with Murray State taking an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter. However, in the fourth, it nearly all went south for the Racers as they did not score a field goal over the final 7:02 of the game.
Despite the drought, MSU took care of business at the free throw line by going 10-for-10 in the final seven minutes of the game, as Lex Mayes sank two from the line for a five-point margin with 10 seconds to go.
SEMO scored a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for the final margin.
Racer guard Macey Turley led all scorers with 28 points, which included a 4-for-8 clip from 3-point range and a 12-for-13 outing at the free throw line.
Hannah McKay followed with 13 points, while Lex Mayes and Katelyn Young rounded out the four Racers in double digits with 12 and 10, respectively.
Laci Hawthorne led Murray State on the boards with a season-high 13 rebounds, while Young and MacKay added six each.
Roshala Scott and Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks (12-8, 10-5) with 22 and 21 points, respectively, while LaTrese Saine grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Racers will welcome league-leader UT Martin to the CFSB Center today for the second game of their final four consecutive home games this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, 104.5 WBZB FM and the Zeno Radio app.
MSU 81, SEMO 79
Southeast Missouri 15 19 22 23 — 79
Murray State 28 19 20 14 — 81
SEMO — Scott 22, Thompson 21, Bussard 14, Pruitt 8, Mayfield 6, Saine 4, Smith 4.
Field goals: 30/68. 3-pointers: 5/20 (Scott 2, Bussard, Pruitt, Thompson). Free throws: 14/17. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 22. Record: 12-8 (10-5 OVC).
MSU — Turley 28, McKay 13, Mayes 12, Young 10, Mensah 7, Sanders-Woods 7, Burpo 2, Hawthorne 2.
Field goals: 25/62. 3-pointers: 6/20 (Turley 4, Mayes, McKay). Free throws: 25/29. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 16. Record: 11-9 (8-7 OVC).
