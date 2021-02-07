Murray State’s women’s basketball team used its improving shooting touch and another big game from Macey Turley to earn its second consecutive 16-point win Saturday when it rolled past Eastern Kentucky, 82-66, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond.
The Colonels proved formidable in the first quarter, storming out of the gates to take a 21-17 lead. However, the Racers took the lead in the next quarter with a 3-pointer from Lex Mayes with 5:39 left in the half and never looked back. The Racers went on to lead Eastern by as many as 20 points in the contest and never led by less than nine after the 7:31 mark of the fourth.
After making half of their shots from the floor Thursday, the Racers followed that with a 47.5-percent performance, including six 3-pointers. MSU was also much improved at the free throw line from Thursday, going 18-for-21. Finally, after getting out-rebounded Thursday at Morehead State, the Racers moved out of the red Saturday, beating the Colonels on the boards 39-37.
Turley tied her season-high in scoring with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Katelyn Young followed with 18 points including a perfect 7-for-7 effort at the free throw line, while Bria Sanders-Woods added 14 points. Laci Hawthorne led MSU on the glass with nine rebounds. Jayla Johnson led Eastern with 22 points.
Saturday’s win was the fifth of the season on the road for Murray State, which is a high for the Racers under Rechelle Turner. It also marked the first-ever road weekend sweep for MSU under Turner and extended the Racers’ winning streak over EKU to six.
Murray State17 23 22 20 — 82
Eastern Kentucky 21 13 18 14 — 66
MURRAY ST. — Turley 26, Young 18, Sanders-Woods 14, Mayes 8, Hawthorne 6, McKay 5, Burpo 3, Russell 2.
Field goals: 29/61. 3-pointers: 6/17 (Mayes 2, McKay, Sanders-Woods, Turley, Young). Free throws: 18/21. Rebounds: 39. Fouls: 11. Record: 10-9 (7-7 OVC).
EKU — Johnson 22, Recanati 12, Wingler 12, Bass 10, Jordan 7, Azubike 3.
Field goals: 27/69. 3-pointers: 7/18 (Johnson 2, Wingler 2, Azubike, Bass, Jordan). Free throws: 5/8. Rebounds: 37. Fouls: 19. Record: 6-10 (5-7 OVC).
