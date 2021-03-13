CALHOUN — Preston Turley beat the buzzer and McLean County with a 3-pointer launched from half-court as Crittenden County triumphed 46-45 in boys high school basketball action from Friday night.
Gabe Mott and Preston Morgeson each scored 13 points for the Rockets (12-8), who enter the Fifth District tournament on a four-game winning streak. Turley added 12 points.
• In the only other area regular-season game played Friday, Graves County’s girls traveled to Owensboro to face Apollo but fell 51-41. Avery Myatt led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Eagles. For the E-gals, Amber Dunn was tops with 19 points.
