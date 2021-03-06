EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Macey Turley became the first Murray State women's basketball player in 12 years to be named to the OVC Women's All-Tournament, the league announced on Saturday.
Turley, a junior, averaged 18.0 and 6.0 rebounds over a quarterfinal win over Southeast Missouri and a semifinal loss to Belmont. She scored 25 points against the Redhawks and 11 against the Bruins. Turley was also 10-for-11 from the free throw line Thursday, but did make it to the charity stripe Friday. Against Belmont, the Murray native did pull down a career-best eight rebounds against the Bruins and finished the tournament with 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Current Racer assistant coach Amber Guffey was the last Racer player to earn this honor when she did it in 2009. In addition, Turley was the only player outside of tournament champion Belmont and runner-up UT Martin to earn the honor this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.