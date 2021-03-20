The big birds have come home to roost among other things.
Wild turkeys are back in their breeding territories, and they don’t call them breeding territories for nothing. The reproductive season for this ponderous avian species goes from zero to 60 in a relative few wingbeats this time of year.
Where were they? Well, nearby or maybe not.
During the fall and winter, turkeys from scattered habitats drift into areas with preferred food sources and merge into concentrated flocks. Biologists think the motivation for clumping together is security. Bigger flocks make it harder for predators to pick off individuals, plenty of eyeballs being on alert for danger.
Winter groupings can amount to 10 or 15 or more birds trekking around and feeding during the days, and then silly numbers of birds joining together during nightly roosts. Dozens of birds, sometimes more than 100, can occupy winter roosts.
Of course, when all those birds are together, it means that a lot of habitats do not hold turkeys. They are temporarily turkey-free because the birds from there are off on winter sabbatical. Well, now they have returned.
In late February and earlier March, those winter roosts start breaking up and smaller groups of birds mosey back to their breeding territories. Biologists say it is common for turkeys to gather in winter roosts from spring/summer habitats that are 1-3 miles away. There are reports of turkeys — birds that are tagged and tracked — traveling even greater distances to and from breeding territories.
When the shotgun spread of winter roosting birds back to their spring neighborhoods is finishing up about this time of year, their hormones already are perking. Warming temperatures have a role in the hormonal changes, but the biggest driving factor is the photo period, the increasing daily length of sunlight that triggers the birds’ mating urges.
While mere survival was the turkeys’ prime motivation just days ago, the natural tweaking of their hormones quickly redirects them toward the procreation process. It is like the alarms on their carnal clocks go off.
These physiological changes manifest themselves in behavior that goes along with the breeding rituals. Male turkeys begin to earn their common name: they markedly increase their gobbling. The staccato, rattling call identified as the gobble advertises a tom turkey’s available breeding services to hens and it serves to notify other gobblers that the calling bird claims a certain amount of status in the area.
Turkey hunters live to hear the gobbles of excited tom turkeys. The raucous calls affirm that there are unseen gobblers out there, it tells the hunters that gobblers are looking for hen action, and it suggests that hunters may be able to entice the gobblers to come to an ambush by using simulated hen calls of their own.
Gobbling may vary day to day depending on conditions (resurgent cold can put the chill on turkey talk), but generally the gobblers should hit their peak of lovelorn vocalization within the next several days. Somewhere in the last days of March to the earliest days of April, gobbling should hit a peak in our region, again, driven by the photo period. That is accompanied by the beginning and a rapid upswing of the actual mating of hens by the dominant toms.
Kentucky’s spring gobbler hunting season lags behind this peak of turkey behavior. Prime opportunities come with the state’s youth turkey hunting weekend on the first weekend in April, April 3-4 this year. The regular spring gobbler season does not begin for two more weeks, April 17-May 9.
Some hunters bemoan that the season comes, in most instances, well after the period of the most gobbling and most intense breeding behavior. Wildlife managers, however, have the season set to allow a good part of the breeding to take place — and a lot of dominant gobbler genetics to be passed along — before the legion of hunters takes to the woods.
The timing of Kentucky’s season is a compromise between offering best opportunities for hunters and assuring the best future for the state’s wild turkey population.
After all, managers must do all they can to promote nests of new turkey poults in weeks to come. Biologists say many or even a majority of hens’ nest will be lost to predators. Turkey hens nest on the ground and many species from rat snakes to coyotes prey on either eggs or poults or both. With the present boom in raccoon numbers, it is a wonder any turkey nests are successful.
Following the nesting period, young turkey poults are extremely vulnerable. They are initially flightless, of course, and must remain on the ground and subject to ground-bound predators night and day. Poults do not gain the ability to roost in the trees until they are two to four weeks old.
A hen turkey may lay a clutch of 10-12 eggs, but a nest predator may destroy all of these. If the poults hatch and survive the nest period, it is still common for most of those to die because of predation or maybe harsh weather conditions within the first few weeks of life.
A hen that loses her egg clutch may re-nest, but biologists say only about half of them do.
The seeds of this procreation are being sewn right now that the big birds are back in town.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer
