BOYS SOCCER
With 12 minutes left in regulation, Jaxon Miller got the ball from Caleb Madison and scored the game-winning goal for McCracken County in a 2-1 victory at Graves County. Madison scored the first Mustang goal just five minutes in off a Max LaFont assist. It its the 100th win for the McCracken program.
Elsewhere, Marshall County improved to 5-0 on the season as William Lynch and Jace Strader got the goals in a 2-0 win at St. Mary. ... Murray advanced in the First Region All “A” Classic with a 2-0 win over Mayfield. ... Caldwell County won at Hopkins County Central 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kallen Fuller and Peyton Lamb each scored two goals for half the Marshall County offense in their 8-0 romp at St. Mary. ... In the only other match reported, Graves County dealt McCracken County its first loss of the season, 2-0 in Mayfield.
VOLLEYBALL
In its first home match of the season, Christian Fellowship stopped Fourth District rival Murray, 25-14, 25-19 and 25-10. Emma Fletcher made 10 kills for the Eagles, while Rhema Howard scored 11 assists.
In other matches, Marshall County won 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11 at Fourth District rival Calloway County. ... Carlisle County got a challenge at Fulton County in the third set but still won their First District clash, 25-4, 25-8 and 25-20. ... Caldwell County won at Madisonville-North Hopkins, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-13.
GOLF
Marshall County edged St. Mary 150-156 in a boys golf match on the par-36 course at the Country Club of Paducah. The Marshals’ Camdyn McLeod and the Vikings’ Peyton Purvis shared medalist honors at 36.
Jay Nimmo (37), David Jack Morris (38), Preston Futrell (39) and Trey Wall (39) also played for Marshall County, while Rocco Zakutney (37), Cade Fleming (41) and Palmer Sims (42) all represented St. Mary.
