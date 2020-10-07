At the Bowling Green Country Club, the defending boys golf state champion got off to a roaring start on Tuesday, when Marshall County senior Jay Nimmo fired a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the 2020 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament. Tied for first with Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon and Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman after 18 holes, Nimmo was one of the first to tee off on Tuesday, and he navigated around four bogeys with eight birdies on holes No. 4, No. 6, No. 7, No. 8, No. 11, No. 13, No. 15 and No. 17. His mishaps came on No. 3, No. 9, No. 12 and No. 18, with the turn and the finish his only guffs.
Just behind Nimmo and Wotherspoon are Taylor County’s Luke Coyle (69) and Central Hardin’s Allan Lockwood (69), as Coyle went bogey-free with a string of birdies on Nos. 5-6-7, and Lockwood fired a back-nine 33 by nabbing three birdies and a No. 18 eagle before rounding off to the front-nine. A late shift in scorecards, including two disqualifications administered for signing incorrect scorecards, pushed the Marshals into second place as a team after Day 1, as Nimmo, Trey Wall (74, 2-over), Preston Futrell (81, 9-over) and David Jack Morris (84, 12-over) combined for a 19-over 307, seven shots back of first-day leader Louisville Trinity.
In the afternoon session, St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis teed off from No. 10 and immediately bogeyed. But that would be the extent of his troubles, as eight straight pars pushed him around the turn. He’d birdie four straight holes from there (Nos. 1-4), pick up another birdie on the par-3 No. 7 and bogey holes No. 8 and No. 9 to finish at a 2-under 70 and in a tie for sixth.
Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds finished in a tie for 49th with an 8-over 80. Crittenden County’s Sammy Greenwell finished with a 9-over 81, good for a tie at 58th as birdies on No. 2 and No. 11 helped soften two double bogeys and a triple bogey.
St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney finished with a 10-over 82 with seven bogeys and a triple-bogey on No. 1 stifling his afternoon. Murray’s Grant Whitaker finished with a 10-over 82 alongside Zakutney, which tied them for 67th. McCracken County’s Davis Vessels (T-75th, 83) and Tyler Dew (T-101st, 87) finished up the 2020 golf season with respectable rounds, as well, but a 9-over 81 was the projected cut-line for individuals not on teams.
BOYS SOCCER
Dylan Deweese scored off an assist from Max Lafont for the only McCracken County goal in a 3-1 loss at South Warren. Gavin O’Donley made seven saves for the Mustangs. ... In other area matches, Murray blanked Mayfield 3-0 at Mallary France Field. ... Graves County beat Lyon County 3-1 in Eddyville. ... Marshall County blanked University Heights Academy 5-0 in Hopkinsville. ... Trigg County downed Christian County 3-1 in Cadiz.
GIRLS SOCCER
Murray and Calloway County battled to a 5-5 tie on the Lady Lakers’ home field. ... Todd County Central went to Mayfield and blanked the Lady Cardinals 3-0.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Mary hosted Hickman County and pulled off a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-19 victory. ... Marshall County chalked up another win in the Fourth District with a 25-14, 25-12 and 25-17 win at Murray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.