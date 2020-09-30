VOLLEYBALL
Ballard Memorial got an early challenge from Paducah Tilghman but continued its winning ways with a 25-22, 27-25 and 25-15 victory in La Center. For the Bombers, Izzy Meyers made 16 kills and served three aces. Morgan Blankenship scored 14 assists, while Ballard teammates Alyssa Dome and KyLee Bodell combined for 29 digs. For Tilghman, Jennifer Goddard made 14 digs, as teammate Emily Shumaker got nine kills and Emma Gilbert had three blocks.
In other area matches, Caldwell County opened with a golden set in a 25-0, 25-9 and 25-12 victory at Hopkins County Central. ... Murray won at Trigg County 25-9, 25-13 and 25-14. ... Marshall County took care of Mayfield 25-21, 25-22 and 25-15 in Draffenville. ... Graves County beat Calloway County 25-23, 25-8 and 25-17 in Mayfield.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Mary kept Paducah Tilghman winless on the season with a 3-0 home victory. ... Marshall County bounced back from its first loss of the season on Saturday against Evansville (Indiana) Memorial with an 11-1 win over Webster County. ... Graves County went to Madisonville-North Hopkins for a game but lost 5-1. Eddie Romero scored the sole Eagle goal, while Kael Knight netted two for the Maroons. ... Mayfield put up a good battle at University Heights Academy, but still lost 7-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Maddie Russell had 19 saves for Lyon County, but the Lady Lyons fell to Caldwell County 4-0 in Princeton. ... Crittenden County made the trip to Union County and beat the Bravettes, 7-1. ... University Heights trounced Mayfield 10-0 in Hopkinsville. ... Calloway County and Murray battled to a 3-3 tie at Mallary France Field.
