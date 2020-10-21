VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle County snapped Hickman County’s six-year winning streak at the First District volleyball tournament with a 25-14, 25-10, 24-26 and 25-13 victory in Tuesday’s title tilt in Bardwell. Ally Dietsch and Aubrey Wiley led the Comets with 10 kills apiece. Also for Carlisle, Hannah Draper scored 30 assists, Laney Shehorn made 13 digs and Charlize Wright came up with five aces.
Livingston Central reached the finals of the Fifth District tournament with a 25-10, 25-19 and 25-13 win over Trigg County in Smithland. The Cardinals faced Crittenden County afterwards for the district crown, but results were not available at press time.
In the Fourth District tournament from Monday night, Calloway County proved its earlier win over Christian Fellowship was no fluke with a hard-fought 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 2519 and 15-10 triumph over the Eagles in Draffenville. Adison Hicks had a triple-double for the Lakers with 23 digs, 20 kills and 12 assists. Sayde Lowe led Calloway with 39 digs, followed by Maggie Fraher (34), Lillie Thorn (15) and Kamden Underwood (13). Fraher also had 23 assists and Underwood scored three aces. For CFS, Lillian Burnett made 18 kills and 17 digs, while Brecksyn Ethreidge scored 17 assists. The tournament will resume on Saturday with Marshall County hosting Murray at 11 a.m. with the championship contest soon after that same day.
BOYS SOCCER
The Second Region boys tournament saw Tuesday night games at both Madisonville and the Christian County field in Hopkinsville. Keller Nichols and Ben Futrell scored the first two goals of the game for Trigg County, but Hopkins County Central came up with the rest for the 3-2 win in Madisonville. The Storm will face Henderson County in the semifinals tonight after the Colonels blanked Christian County, 5-0, also in Madisonville.
Madisonville-North Hopkins dominated its home turf with a 10-0 triumph over Webster County. Logan Rainwater and Ryerson Brower each had two goals for the Maroons.
GIRLS SOCCER
After regulation and overtime both went scoreless, Trigg County pulled off a 1-0 victory over Webster County during the penalty kick shootout of their quarterfinal contest at the Second Region tournament in Henderson. The Lady Wildcats will get Madisonville-North Hopkins tonight at 8 after the Lady Maroons blanked Christian County, 8-0.
In late Monday tournament action also in Henderson, University Heights Academy took care of Lyon County, 10-0, with four goals from Kate Cansler and four assists from Grace Pape. Maddie Russell made 19 saves for the Lady Lyons. UHA will face Henderson County tonight at 5:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.