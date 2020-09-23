GOLF
McCracken County took a match-play competition, 4-3, over St. Mary at Paxton Park. The Mustangs saw victories by Davis Vessels 3 & 1 over Luke Wilson, Abe Dumes 3 & 2 over Palmer Sims and Tyler Dew 3 & 2 over Aidan Hahn. For the Vikings, Rocco Zakutney defeated Garrett Rikel 1-up, while Cade Fleming won 2 & 1 against Camryn Beatty.
Marshall County dominated a boys golf match on the par-36 course at Murray Country Club, scoring 151 to 174 from Murray and 185 from Calloway County. Trey Wall was the medalist for the Marshals at 34, followed by David Jack Morris (38), Jay Nimmo (39) and Camdyn McLeod (40). Jonah Morgan (41), Jack Epperson (42), Grant Whitaker (42) and Tucker Blane (49) played for the Tigers. Caleb Ticknor (45), Micah Koenecke (45), Tanner Crouch (46) and Aidan Poston (49) were on the Lakers.
SOCCER
Marshall County closed its 10-0 domination at Mayfield with a pair of second half goals scored by Katelynn Ringstaff and assisted by Amelia Boone. In the first half, the Lady Marshals got two goals from Hope Howard and Kinsley Perry plus three assists from Mia Teague. ... Marshall also won the boys game between these schools, 6-0.
In other area matches, the Paducah Tilghman girls notched their fourth win in a row, 10-0, over Union County. ... Murray swept at Graves County with the Lady Tigers winning 3-2, while the boys earned a 2-0 shutout. ... Lyon County’s girls rolled past Crittenden County, 6-1, in Eddyville.
VOLLEYBALL
Paducah Tilghman came from behind for a 3-1 victory at Community Christian Academy, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-22. For the Tornado, Emily Shumaker made 14 kills, while Lexi Roof scored seven aces and six assists. Bialey Schipp got nine kills and four digs, while Tilghman teammate Jaaliyah Biggers had five kills and six blocks. Lilli Clinard and Anna Black both made nine kills for the Warriors, while Kayli Stevens scored 18 assists.
With a total of 21 service aces, Ballard Memorail defeated Graves County 25-11, 25-12 and 25-17 to wrap up the top seed in the Third District tournament. It is the Bombers’ first win over the Eagles since 2016. Izzy Meyers had 13 kills and eight assists for Ballard. Morgan Blankenship and KyLee Bodell each made 10 digs with Blankenship also scoring 16 assists and Bailey Lee getting nine kills.
In other matches, McCracken County easily won at St. Mary, 25-7 and 25-6. ... Murray avenged a tough loss at the First Region All “A” Classic by beating Carlisle County at home, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-16. ... Marshall County won at nearby Fourth District rival Christian Fellowship, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-11. ... Mayfield pulled off a marathon stunner at home over Hickman County, 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 16-14. ... Trigg County endured two long sets in Cadiz before defeating Union County, 29-27, 25-27, 25-19 and 25-16, for its first win of the season.
