CADIZ — After a low-scoring first half, Union County exploded for a 19-3 run through the third quarter and won 36-17 to eliminate Trigg County from the Second Region girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night. The Bravettes get Hopkinsville in the semifinals at Hopkins County Central on Friday night. The Lady Tigers advanced after Hopkins County Central’s team was forced out by COVID protocols.
In other Second Region action, Madisonville-North Hopkins edged Christian County 46-42 with Destiny Whitsell and Lilie Carmen each scoring 13 points.
BOWLING
LOUISVILLE — Abigail Hamilton of Graves County finished 20th at the girls state bowling championship at the Executive Strike & Spare. Hamilton rolled games of 130, 190 and 167 for a total of 487. Abby Bach of Highlands won the individual title with a 239-163 victory over Cooper’s Ranelle Ulanday. Cooper did earn the team crown over Pleasure Ridge Park 175-181, 134-176, 189-169, 188-178 and 201-157.
TENNISTilghman tennis dominated Graves County with the boys sweeping 9-0 and the girls dominating 8-1.
Boys
Tilghman 9, Graves 0
Singles: Davis Rowton d. Brady Ellegood 8-1, Sam Kirchhoff d. Mark Whitaker 8-5, Ben LeBuhn d. Clay Cooper 8-3, Evan Jones d. Tucker George 8-0, A.J. Armstrong d. Mason Whitaker 8-0, Whitson McNeill d. Wade Crawford 8-0.
Doubles: Armstrong/LeBuhn d. Ellegood/Mark Whitaker 8-0, Rowton/McNeill d. Cooper/George 8-0, Kirchhoff/Jones d. Mason Whitaker/Wade Crawford 8-0.
Girls
Tilghman 8, Graves 1
Singles: Natalie Lansden (T) d. Audrey Lamb 8-6, Maddy Williams (G) d. Abby Brown 9-8 (9-7), Anna West (T) d. Laken Shultz 8-3, Meghan Gruber (T) d. Brooklyn Williams 8-2, Madelyn Duwe (T) d. Kailey Butler 8-0, Kate LeBuhn (T) d. Josie Erdman 8-4.
Doubles: Lansden/Brown (T) d. Lamb/M.Williams 8-1, Gruber/West (T) d. Erdman/Shultz 8-4, LeBuhn/Duwe (T) d. Butler/Macy Marler 8-2.
VOLLEYBALLMETROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County improved to 5-1 on the volleyball season with a 25-21 and 25-20 win over Murphysboro. Sydney Wilke made 16 digs and scored four aces for the Patriots. Sophie Bormann had 21 digs, while Hailey Edwards made nine kills and Jenna Bunting scored 22 assists.
