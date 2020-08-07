LEDBETTER — Results from stroke play by the Tri-State ladies at the par-72 Drake Creek Golf Club.
Championship flight
1st gross: Marianna Lewis 83. 2nd gross: Suzette Lambert 83. 3rd gross: Beverly Wright 84. 1st net: Theresa Adams 74. 2nd net: Louella Archer 74.
First flight
1st gross: Vicki Sparks 84. 2nd gross: Alisa Weintraub 85. 3rd gross: Pam Trimble 86. 1st net: Margaret Caksackker 70. 2nd net: Heather Heisner 75.
Second flight
1st gross: Connie Agee 87. 2nd gross: Shae Copeland 93. 3rd gross: Mary Ryan 95. 1st net: Jean Vance 77. 2nd net: Ann Brinkoff 79.
Senior Flight
1st gross: Sue Jordon 100. 1st net: Carol Spafford 78. 2nd net: Nancy Hulen 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.