BARDWELL — Kierra Whitaker scored a game-high 28 points, as Carlisle County soared past St. Mary 75-31 on Thursday night.
Carlisle jumped out to an early 11-0 start in the first quarter before St.Mary eighth grader Olivia Lorch got the Lady Vikings on the board with a deep 3-point shot.
Whitaker got off to a fast start with transition layups that came off St. Mary turnovers.
“We never give up, Whitaker said. “We just keep on trying until that buzzer goes off.”
Whitaker had 11 points in the first quarter, as the Lady Comets established a 30-8 lead. Alexis Hall also played big in the first quarter, scoring four of the final five points.
Throughout the game, Hall got multiple offensive rebounds and second-chance points in the low post. That’s something that she has become noted for on the team.
“I mean, you got to do what you got to do,” said Hall, who finished with 15 points. “That’s what I’m known for on this team, rebounds and putbacks.”
Kaitlynn Burrus had five points in the quarter to lead the Lady Vikings.
Carlisle County did not let up off the gas in the second quarter. The Lady Comets’ unselfishness was on full display in the second period, as they played inside-out and got open looks at the rim in their half-court offense.
The defense from the Last Comets made everything hard for St.Mary, and the transition game was what allowed Carlisle County to build up the lead.
“Recently we haven’t had that transition play, and it was good to come back tonight and just get that back and forth, up and down scoring in transition,” Lady Comets head coach Ember Wright said.
St. Mary was held to only five points in the quarter, and all five came from Burrus.
At the half, the Lady Comets forced the mercy rule for the second half with the 53-13 lead.
In the second half, Carlisle County’s points mostly came from Whitaker and Hall.
Burrus finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Vikings.
Wright added 15 points for Carlisle.
St. Mary 8-5-8-10—31
Carlisle County 30-23-14-8—75
St.Mary Leading Scorers: K. Burrus- 19, C. Crider- 6, O. Lorch- 6
Carlisle County Leading Scorers: K. Whitaker- 28, A. Hall- 15, M. Wright- 15, T. Tyler- 6, M. McGee- 5, K. Gibson- 4.
