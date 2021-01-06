Paducah Tilghman got 17 points from Mian Shaw to win its season-opener, 78-60 over University Heights on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium.
UHA jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the second quarter thanks to 21 points from K.J. Krump. The Blue Tornado answered with a 26-6 run to close the half as they seized control of the game.
Tilghman (1-0) will return to action next Tuesday when it visits McCracken County.
— WPSD Local 6
