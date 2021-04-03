Paducah Tilghman followed seven runs in the first inning with 10 in the second to rout Hopkins County Central, 17-0, to open both its Brooks Stadium slate and the 2A Sectional on Friday night.
Gabe Griggs led the Tornado offense by going 3-for-3 with a two-RBI double in the second inning, while Devin Kiebler and Leyton Patterson each drove in two Tilghman runs.
Jaylen Seay struck out six Storm batters over all three innings, allowing just a hit batter in the first, a walk in the second and a single in the third.
The Tornado will try to continue its winning way today in Union City, Tennessee, when it takes on Martin (Tennessee) Westview at 3 p.m. for the championship of the L.H. Ladd Memorial Tournament.
Hopkins Central 000 — 0 1 8
Paducah Tilghman 7(10)0 — 17 9 0
WP: Seay. LP: Hight.
2B: T-Griggs. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Griggs 3-3 (2 RBI), Massey 2-3 (RBI), Patterson 0-1 (2 RBI), Kiebler 1-2 (2 RBI); Records: Hopkins Central 0-3, Tilghman 4-0.
• Carlisle 3, S. Fulton 1 — At South Fulton, Tennessee, freshman pitcher Caysen Mitchell struck out eight South Fulton, Tennessee, batters as he tossed a no-hitter for Carlisle County.
After both teams got a run in the second inning, the Comets put up two more in its half of the fifth. After Carter Bowman singled his way on for Carlisle in the fifth, Skyler Brown laid down a bunt. The Red Devils tried to get Bowman at second, but a throwing error helped him score the go-ahead run with Brown making it to third. With a 1-1 count on Truman Davis, a wild pitch brought Brown home for an insurance score.
Carlisle County 010 020 0 — 3 6 3
South Fulton 010 000 0 — 1 0 2
WP: Mitchell. LP: Carlisle.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: none. Records: Carlisle 2-0.
• Murray 10, Hickman County 2 — Up only 2-1 after four innings, visiting Murray exploded for six runs in the fifth to earn its first win of the season and avenge Thursday’s close home loss to Hickman County. Cade Gibson and Caden Kelly both produced RBI singles for the Tigers in that frame on top of three walked-in scores and the final run on a groundout. Gibson also got the win, fanning six Falcons while allowing just three hits and three walks.
Murray 011 060 2 10 9 0
Hickman County 001 000 1 2 6 4
WP: Gibson. LP: Armbruster.
2B: M-Tucker 2. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Tucker 3-4 (RBI), Crady 2-4 (RBI), Gibson 1-5 (2 RBI). Records: Murray 1-2, Hickman 2-1.
• Marshall 10, Scott 0 — At Draffenville, Evan Oakley drove in three runs with two singles and a double as Marshall County topped Scott County in six innings. Ethan Landis drove in two Marshal runs with a fourth-inning single. Oakley also picked up the win by allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out six Cardinals.
Scott County 000 000 0 1 5
Marshall County 230 221 10 7 2
WP: Oakley. LP: Ramsey.
2B: S-Garner; M-Oakley. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Landis 1-2 (2 RBI), Oakley 3-4 (3 RBI), Hayden 2-3 (RBI). Records: Scott 0-3, Marshall 1-0.
• Lyon 12, Caldwell 2 — At Eddyville, Aidan Rush and Travis Yancy each had three hits including two doubles as Lyon County stopped Caldwell County in five innings. Rush drove in four Lyon runs with Yancy plating three. Gunner Bingham went 2-for-3 on top of striking out eight Tiger batters for the win.
Caldwell County 200 00 2 3 0
Lyon County 241 32 12 14 1
WP: Bingham. LP: Walls.
2B: L-Rush 2, Yancy 2, Bingham, Williams. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Rush 3-4 (4 RBI), Yancy 3-4 (3 RBI), Bingham 2-3, Williams 2-3 (RBI), Shoulders 2-4 (RBI), Records:
SOFTBALL• Union 14, Ballard 1 — At La Center, both teams pounded out 10 hits, but eight errors from Ballard Memorial gave Union County that extra edge as well as five unearned runs. Hannah Carter had three hits for the Bravettes. Maddie Parrott doubled home the lone Bomber run.
Union County 200 165 14 10 2
Ballard Memorial 010 000 0 1 10 8
WP: Carter. LP: Cooper.
2B: U-Hunley, Carter; B-Parrott. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: U-S. Thomas 0-4 (2 RBI), Carter 3-4 (RBI), Roberson 2-4 (RBI), Tackett 1-4 (2 RBI); B-Riggs 2-3, O’Connor 2-3, Enfinger 2-3. Records: Union 3-0, Ballard 0-2.
• Livingston 12, Hopkins Central 2 — At Mortons Gap, Lauren Wring collected three hits while Micaela Suarez and Madeline Norton each drove in two runs as Livingston Central easily dispatched Hopkins County Central. Sydney Lasher went 2-for-4 with an RBI in addition to striking out nine Storm batters for the victory.
Livingston Central 502 23 12 12 0
Hopkins Central 000 20 2 4 3
WP: Lasher. LP: Bryan.
2B: L-Jennings, Joyner, Suarez. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Joiner 2-4 (RBI), Lasher 2-4 (RBI), Wring 3-4 (RBI), Bolte 1-2 (2 RBI), Suarez 1-3 (2 RBI), Norton 1-3 (2 RBI); H-Sutton 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Livingston Cen. 2-0, Hopkins Cen. 0-2.
• Caldwell 11, Webster 2 — With the score 1-1 going into its half of the fourth, Caldwell County exploded for nine runs to pull away from visiting Webster County for its first win of the season.
Alicia Stanley drove in four runs with three hits that were a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Harper Holeman belted three doubles for Caldwell, while Ilyssa Stallins struck out six Trojans for the win.
Webster County 001 010 0 2 7 2
Caldwell County 001 901 x 11 13 1
WP: Stallins. LP: Cates.
2B: W-Jerome; C-Holeman 3, A. Hollowell, M. Holllowell, Stanley. 3B: W-Thomas; C-Stanley. HR: none. Top hitters: W-Shoulders 2-4, Thomas 2-3 (RBI), Jerome 2-3 (RBI); C-Felker 2-4 (RBI), Holeman 3-4 (RBI), Stanley 3-4 (4 RBI). Records: Webster 0-3, Caldwell 1-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.