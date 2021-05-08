BOWLING GREEN — Paducah Tilghman softball got completed blanked at the Best of the West tournament with two losses on Friday and two more on Saturday.
After losing its Friday opener 10-2 to Henderson County, the Tornado fell 11-9 to Green County in its late Friday contest. Saturday proved no better with an 8-1 loss to Scott County followed a 4-3 heartbreaker against Franklin-Simpson. Jenna McMillan drove in three Cardinal runs in the opener with teammate Emma Price collecting three hits. Against the Wildcats, Reagan Hartmann had two hits and drove in one run while taking the loss. Allie Utley struck out six Tornado to get the win for Franklin-Simpson
–––
Scott County 014 000 3 8 10 3
Paducah Tilghman 001 000 0 1 3 3
WP: Little. LP: Donaldson.
2B: S-McMillan, Price, Vaughn; T-White. 3B: S-Roby. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Roby 2-3, Price 3-4 (RBI), McMillan 2-3 (3 RBI).
–––
Paducah Tilghman 100 101 0 3 5 1
Franklin-Simpson 011 020 0 4 10 3
WP: Hartmann. LP: Utley.
2B: T-Riley; F-Kitchens, Tuck. 3B: F-Arnemann. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Hartmann 2-4 (RBI); F-Utley 2-4, Coffee 1-3 (2 RBI), Arnemann 2-3. Record: Tilghman 7-12.
