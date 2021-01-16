Tilghman 75, Fulton County 30 — At Hickman, Paducah Tilghman moved the ball quite well against the zone of Fulton County to pull away early from this contest. Jayvion Powell led the Tornado offense with 14 points with Eli Brown not far behind with 11 and Jackson Goodwin with 10. Wesley Brown was tops among the Pilots with eight points. In the girls game played earlier between these schools, the Lady Tornado also dominated by a 66-40 tally.
——
Paducah Tilghman 21 22 18 14 — 75
Fulton County 10 5 2 13 — 30
TILGHMAN — Brown 11, Thomas 1, Powell 14, Shaw 9, Keyes 6, Marshall 3, Ragsdale 5, Williams 2, Warren 4, Fitzgerald 2, Goodwin 10, Patterson 2, Nunn 4, Straks 2.
Field goals: 30/57. 3-pointers: 4/13 (Keyes 2, Brown, Ragsdale). Free throws: 11/15. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 14. Record: 2-1.
FULTON COUNTY — Gossett 6, J. Brown 3, Cole 6, Gordon 5, W. Brown 8, Pierce 2.
Field goals: 12/51. 3-pointers: 2/14 (J. Brown, Cole). Free throws: 4/12. Rebounds: 37. Fouls: 11. Record: 0-4.
