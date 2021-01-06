After a close first quarter where University Heights grabbed a three-point lead, Paducah Tilghman turned up the offensive pressure with two players dominating the next two quarters for the 78-60 at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in boys high school basketball action from Tuesday night.
Eli Brown stepped in the second quarter for nine of his 16 points as the Tornado went on a 26-12 run for a 37-26 halftime lead. Mian Shaw kept it going after the break with eight of his team-high 17. points during a 23-14 third that put the contest out of reach. The Tornado also dominated the glass with a 52-18 rebounding edge.
K.J. Crump led all scorers with 21 points as Blazer teammate Quinton Quarles finished with 16 points. Landon Fitzgerald (12 points) and Jackson Goodwin (10) also came on strong for Tilghman.
——
University Heights 14 12 14 20 — 60
Paducah Tilghman 11 26 23 18 — 78
UHA — McGee 7 , Grubbs 3, Q, Quarels 16, D. Quarels 5, Braxton 8, K.J. Crump 21
Field goals: 23/54. 3-pointers: 5/15 (Crump 2, Quarels 2, Grubbs). Free throws: 9/16. Rebounds: 18. Fouls: 9. Record: 0-1.
TILGHMAN — Brown 16, Thomas 2, Powell 6, Shaw 17, Keyes 2, Marshall 8, Williams 5, Fitzgerald 12, Goodwin 10.
Field goals: 33/66. 3-pointers: 5/12 (Brown 2, Shaw 2, Williams). Free throws: 7/11. Rebounds: 52 . Fouls: 15. Record: 1-0.
Calloway 60, Carlisle 48 — At Bardwell, Down 10 in the second quarter, Carlisle County switched from zone to man-to-man. That ignited a 9-0 run as the Comets contained the Lakers' penetration in the second half and went on to victory. Blake Elder made a double-double for the Comets with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Garrett Hayden led the Carlisle offense with 21 points. Evan Garrison topped all scorers with 22 points for Calloway.
——
Calloway County 19 14 9 7 — 49
Carlisle County 14 15 20 16 — 65
CALLOWAY — Garrison 22, Chapman 6, E. Hudgin 8, Darnell 8, Ray 3, D. Hudgin 2.
Field goals: 18/51. 3-pointers: 6/32 (Chapman 2, Darnell 2, E. Hudginm Ray). Free throws: 7/8. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 18. Record: 0-1.
CARLISLE — Elder 20, Hayden 21, Keeling 8, Bowles 7, Grogan 3, Oliver 2, Latham 2, Newsome 2.
Field goals: 24/55. 3-pointers: 5/15 (Elder 2, Bowles, Grogan, Hayden). Free throws: 12/15. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 14. Record: 1-0.
Dresden 50, CCA 46 — Raymond Johnson scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the fourth as Dresden went 7-for-10 from the foul line in that frame to seal its win over Community Christian Academy. Zach Crawford (14 points) and Steven Hobock also had big games for the Lions. Tyson Winsett was the lead Warrior with 12 points.
——
Dresden 13 13 12 12 — 50
Community Christian 10 12 10 14 — 46
DRESDEN — Johnson 15, Zach Crawford 14, Steven Hobock 13, Finney 6, Oliver 2
Field goals: 15/47. 3-pointers: 5/13 (Crawford 2, Hobock 2, Johnson). Free throws: 15/28. Fouls: 25.
CCA — Tyson Winsett 12, Chesnut 7, Kahnplaye 7, Smith 6, Wilson 6, Paxton 5, Wilkerson 3.
Field goals: 14/45. 3-pointers: 0/17. Free throws: 18/31. Rebounds: 37. Fouls: 23. Record: 0-1.
CFS 73, Fulton City 37 — At Briengsburg, Isaac Hovekamp led Christian Fellowship with 20 points while Andrew Allen got the double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a decisive win over Fulton City. Kabrian Burton was the top Bulldog with 11 points. The line score was not available at press time.
——
FULTON CITY — Jackson 9, Kabrian Burton 11, Lannom 6, Hobbs 4, Hollowell 7
Field goals: 14/49. 3-pointers: 4/20 (Jackson 2, Burton 2). Free throws: 5/9. Rebounds: 13. Fouls: 11. Record: 0-1.
CFS — Dunning 19, Hovekamp 20, L. Grigg 12, Allen 14, Space 2, E. Grigg 4, Johnston 2.
Field goals: 27/48. 3-pointers: 4/10 (Dunning 3, Hovekamp). Free throws: 7/12. Rebounds: 38. Fouls: 13. Record: 2-0.
GIRLS
CFS 51, Fulton City 42 — At Briensburg, down 10 at the half, Christian Fellowship went back to man-to-man defense in the third quarter. That got the larger Fulton City squad in foul trouble with only six dressed. As the Lady Bulldogs wore down, the Lady Eagles warmed up for an 18-4 third that led to victory.
Gracie Howard led both teams with 25 points, while CFS teammates Alyssa Warren scored 12 points and Lillian Burnett grabbed 11 rebounds. Shammara Kinney topped Fulton City with 15 points, and Mia Martin finished with 11 points. Both teams had their troubles at the foul line with the Lady Eagles going 7-for-26 and the Lady Bulldogs 3-for-11.
——
Fulton City 10 19 4 9 — 42
Christian Fellowship 12 7 18 14 — 51
FULTON CITY — Johnson 5, McManus 5, Kinney 15, Taylor 6, Martin 11.
Field goals: 19/49. 3-pointers: 1/3 (Johnson). Free throws: 3/11. Rebounds: 22. Fouls: 20. Record: 0-1.
CCA — Burnett 8, G. Howard 25, R. Howard 2, Jackson 4, Warren 12.
Field goals: 21/66. 3-pointers: 2/5 (G. Howard 2). Free throws: 7/26. Rebounds: 35. Fouls: 14. Record: 1-1.
Dresden 64, CCA 14 — Community Christian Academy stumbled out of the gate with its season-opening loss to Dresden, Tennessee. Maggie Oliver led the Lady Lions with 15 points, followed closely by Paisley Pittman (12) and Kailee Graves (11). Reagan Cross was the top Lady Warrior with five points
——
Dresden 19 21 12 12 — 64
Community Christian 4 2 6 2 — 14
DRESDEN — Oliver 15, Pittman 12, Graves 11, Curry 9, Bone 8, Swatzell 6, Wayeaster 3.
Field goals: 21/43. 3-pointers: 6/19 (Oliver 3, Graves 2, Bone). Free throws: 16/27. Fouls: 11. Record: 1-1.
CCA — Cross 5, Fraser 3, Shaw 2, Peeler 2, Downs 2.
Field goals: 6/19. 3-pointers: 0/4. Free throws: 2/6. Rebounds: 19. Fouls: 21. Record: 0-1.
Calloway 60, Carlisle 48 — At Bardwell, Elle Carson took charge for Calloway County with 29 points in a big opening win at Carlisle County. Kiera Whitaker led the Lady Comets with 18 points as Alexis Hall was close behind with 17.
——
Calloway County 19 11 13 17 — 60
Carlisle County 9 16 11 12 — 48
CALLOWAY — Carson 29, Clark 8, Waller 9, Schumacher 4, Futrell 9, McReynolds 1.
Field goals: 17/60. 3-pointers: 2/17 (Carson 2). Free throws: 24/38. Rebounds: 30. Fouls: 19. Record: 1-0.
CARLISLE — Whitaker 18, McGee 4, Wright 3, Gibson 2, Tyler 4, Hall 17.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 1 (Whitaker). Free throws: 13/20. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 28. Record: 0-1.
In other boys' games, Lyon County won at Crittenden County 78-57. Marshall County triumphed at Thomas Nelson 72-54. Hickman County took an early First District encounter from Fulton County 67-60. McLean County rolled at home over Trigg County 65-40. On the girls' side, Crittenden County won at Lyon County 58-41 while Todd County Central won its home opener 52-48 over Trigg County.
