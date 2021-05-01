Playing McCracken County just two days after winning the inaugural 2A state championship in Owensboro might not have been the best medicine for the Paducah Tilghman baseball team on Tuesday. Facing Massac County at Brooks Stadium on Saturday was a far different story.
Levin East led some powerful Tornado bats by doubling twice and driving in four runs as Tilghman got back on the winning track with a 13-2 win over the Patriots in six innings. After dropping its first game of the season 8-4 to the Mustangs on Tuesday, Tornado coach Tremayne Donald knew his team's batteries needed some recharging.
"We just got beat against McCracken," Donald said after the game. "We were a tired team emotionally and physically. You can't play a team like McCracken and make four errors and expect to win. I gave them a couple of days off. We won today but I didn't like the atmosphere in the dugout. We were going through the motions and you can't do that and expect to win."
Early on, the Tornado got some big help from starting pitcher Justin West. Against the top of the Massac batting order, West struck out six over the first two innings. Patriot catcher Drew Jacobs was the only base runner via first inning walk. Despite this, West's time on the mound would be brief.
"He was just getting his bullpen work in," Donald said of West. "We knew we were going to do that from the jumpstart. He had 30 pitches to throw today, no matter how many innings it took him to do it."
While West silenced the Massac bats, the Tornado managed two runs over those innings with John Kiebler stealing two bases and scoring on a fielder's choice in the first and Zion LaGrove coming home off a Leyton Patterson single in the second.
Jaylen Seay pitched the remaining four innings for the win. He opened by walking Andrew Maurer in the third. Maurer got as far as third before Seay fanned Will Harmon to end the third inning threat. Tilghman took firm control in its half of the fourth with four runs off RBI doubles from East and LaGrone plus an error and a passed ball.
The Patriots got their only hit when Harmon drove Andy Girot home in the fifth. The final Massac run scored that same inning when Wil Hannan sacrificed to score Harmon. The Tornado got those runs back with a two-RBI single by LaGrone.
Tilghman ended it in the sixth by scoring the runs needed and then some for the mercy rule. The bases were quickly loaded by Landon Hideg getting hit by a pitch, Clay Chandler hitting an infielder grounder and Paul McKnight getting walked. The first run came across on a Burke Waggoner walk as Gage Griggs followed with an RBI single. The bases were still full but East cleared them with a double deep to left that closed the show. East finished with four RBI while LaGrone and Griggs each collected three hits with LaGrone driving in three runs and Griggs two.
–––
Massac County 000 020 2 1 4
Paducah Tilghman 114 025 13 12 3
WP: Seay. LP: Elliott.
2B: T-East 2, LaGrone. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: T-East 2-3 (4 RBI), LaGrone 3-3 (3 RBI), Griggs 3-4 (2 RBI). Record: Tilghman 16-1.
