CLINTON — Hickman County could smell the upset as it led Paducah Tilghman 2-1 going into the seventh. With two out and a 2-0 count, the Tornado started its comeback and emerged with a 3-2 win after eight innings of high school baseball on Monday night.
Leyton Patterson faced that count with Levin East on first. He singled a hard grounder to right field, where Eli Armbruster had trouble handling the ball and East came home with the tying run.
Jack Hutcheson led off the eighth for the Tornado with a walk, then reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Jaylen Seay. After West walked, Zion LaGrone singled hard to center to bring Hutcheson home with the eventual game winner. Kaleb Harper, who was 3-for-4 for the Falcons, singled off to lead off the bottom of the eighth. However, East retired the next three batters he faced, including two strikeouts, to earn the triumph.
Paducah Tilghman 100 000 11 3 5 0
Hickman County 001 100 00 2 7 1
WP: East. LP: Prince.
2B: P-Patterson; H-C. Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: P-Patterson 2-3; H-Harper 3-4, Carter 2-3. Records: Tilghman 18-2, Hickman 13-6.
Crittenden 13, Livingston 3 — At Marion, Tyler Boone drove in four runs with a pair of singles as Crittenden County took care of FIfth District foe Trigg County in five innings. Caden McCallister drove in two runs for the Rockets while Jeremiah Foster fanned six Cardinals for the victory.
Livingston Central 102 00 3 5 3
Crittenden County 061 24 13 11 2
WP: Foster. LP: D. Ramage.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-E. Ramage 2-3; C-McCallister 1-3 (2 RBI), Boone 2-4 (4 RBI), Winders 2-3 (RBI), Smith 2-2 (RBI). Records: Livingston 3-14, Crittenden 12-5.
Trigg 21, Russellville 0 — At Russellville, Joe Peca drove in five runs with four hits as Trigg County put up 12 runs in the seventh to breeze past Russellville. Andrew Williamson and Bryce Cunningham each had four RBI for the Wildcats. Trey Carr struck out 10 Panthers for the win.
Trigg County 061 020 (12) 21 17 0
Russellvill 000 000 0 0 4 1
WP: Carr. LP: Roberts.
2B: T-Humprhies, J. Peca. 3B: T-Williamson. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Williamson 3-4 (4 RBI), J. Peca 4-4 (5 RBI), Cunningham 2-5 (4 RBI), Carr 2-5 (RBI), Humphries 2-5 (2 RBI), I. Peca 2-3, Terrell 2-3; R-Hollaway 2-4. Records: Trigg 6-9, Russellville 2-18.
In other baseball action, Carlisle County eked out a 4-3 home win over Ballard Memorial while Lyon County blanked Union County 10-0 over five innings in Eddyville.
SOFTBALL
Calloway 4, Murray 1 — At Murray, Emerson Grogan put Calloway County up for good against Fourth District arch rival Murray with a two-run homer to center in the bottom of the first. Izzy Housden singled the first run home during a 3-for-3 day for the Lakers on top of striking out 10 Tigers for the complete game victory.
Murray 000 010 0 1 2 1
Calloway County 310 000 0 4 8 1
WP: Housden. LP: Chapman.
2B: M-Latimer; C-Housden. 3B: none. HR: C-E. Grogan (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: C-Housden 3-3 (RBI), Hicks 2-4, E. Grogan 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Murray 8-5, Calloway 15-6.
Ballard 1, Carlisle 0 — At La Center, After Michaela Meyer bunted out in the third inning, an error at second allowed Miley Nichols to score the only run of the game as Ballard Memorial stopped Carlisle County for just its second victory of the season. The Comets outhit their hosts 10-7 but error-free fielding by the Bombers kept their guests at bay.
Carlisle County 000 000 0 0 10 3
Ballard Memorial 001 000 0 1 7 0
WP: McKinney. LP: Thomason.
2B: C-Shehorn, Thomason. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Atkins 2-4, Thomason 2-3, Allen 2-3, Pearson 2-3; B-Riggs 2-3, Parrott 2-3. Records: Carlisle 5-6, Ballard 2-14.
Livingston 12, CCA 1 — At Smithland, After Community Christian Academy scored the first run of the game, Livingston Central got all the rest including 10 in the second of a five-inning rout. Victoria Joiner went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Cardinals.
Madison Bolte fanned eight Warriors in picking up the win.
Community Christian 100 00 1 3 0
Livingston Centra l 0(10)0 2x 12 12 1
WP: Bolte. LP: Arnett.
2B: C-Peeler; L-Joiner 2, Crittenden. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Joiner 4-4 (3 RBI), Lasher 2-4 (RBI), Suare 2-3 (2 RBI), Norton 2-3 (RBI), Crittenden 2-2 (2 RBI). Records: CCA 2-6, Livingston 11-5.
Marshall 9, Hickman 1 — At Clinton, Kinley Edwards, Cayson Conner, Riley Piercefield and Charley Pursley each had three hits for Marshall County in a win over Hickman County. Edwards finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle with Layne Pea hitting a solo shot to lead off the fourth for the Marshals.
Marshall County 022 112 1 9 15 1
Hickman County 100 000 1 2 6 3
WP: Lovett. LP: Rose.
2B: M-Edwards. 3B: M-Edwards, Pursley. HR: M-Pea (none on in 4th). Top hitters: M-Pursley 3-5 (2 RBI), Conner 3-4, Edwards 3-4 (2 RBI), Jezik 2-4 (2 RBI), Piercefield 3-4 (RBI). Records: Marshall 16-9, Hickman 12-7.
Crittenden 11, Trigg 0 — At Marion, Ashlyn Hicks drove in half of her four RBI for Crittenden County with a two-run homer to left in the fourth against Fifth District rival Trigg County. Riley Smith collected three hits for the Rockets as she and Elliot Evans each drove in two runs. Chandler Moss cracked a solo homer in the third and held the Wildcats to two hits for the win.
Trigg County 000 00 0 2 1
Crittenden County 121 25 11 11 1
WP: Moss. LP: West.
2B: C-Evans, Hicks, Smith. 3B: none. HR: C-Hicks (1 on in 4th), Moss (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-3 (4 RBI), Long 2-3 (RBI), Moss 2-3 (RBI), Smith 3-3 (2 RBI), Evans 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 4-10, Crittenden 9-5.
In other softball contests, Graves County stopped Christian Fellowship 10-0 in five innings while Caldwell County dominated Webster County 12-1 over six innings in Dixon.
BOYS tennis
St. Mary 2, Tilghman 1
Singles: Whitson McNeill (T) d. Rex Roof 8-1, Tate Jennings (SM) d. Phillip Jones 8-5.
Doubles: Jennings/Roof (SM) d. McNeill/Jones 9-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tilghman 9, St. Mary 0
Singles: Natalie Lansden d. Claire Haas 8-0, Abby Brown (T) d. Milleah Smith 8-0, Anna West d. Ava Campbell 8-0, Meghan Gruber d. Therese Smith 8-1, Madelyn Duwe d. Miranda Gartner 8-1, Kate LeBuhn d. Vanessa Becker 8-3.
Doubles: Gruber/West d. Haas/Megan Lorch 8-4, LeBuhn/Duwe d. Milleah Smith/Campbell 8-1, Frannie Hideg/Addison Winklepleck d. Therese Smith/Maya Smith 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.