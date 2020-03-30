Each season, I ask for your submissions for the top five moments of each season. Here are the selections for those best moments of the girls basketball season. We’ll continue Wednesday with those from the boys basketball season.
Pea-shooter: Marshall junior propels team to regional title
Marshall County guard Layne Pea, throughout her career, has taken the majority of her shots from 3-point range. None, though, have been more important than the most recent. Pea’s right-corner trey with 1:55 left in overtime would put the Lady Marshals ahead for good in the First Region championship game at the CFSB Center on March 7.
Marshall was set to play Henderson County at Rupp Arena on March 12, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the indefinite postponement of what remained of the girls state tournament, as well as the entirety of the boys tourney.
Charlee-workhorse: Settle passes Fields as Calloway’s leading scorer
Charlee Settle came to Calloway County five years ago as an eighth-grader. She’d embark on a journey that would culminate in back-to-back nods as the All-Purchase Player of the Year, as well as the Lady Lakers’ leading scorer.
Settle hit that mark on Jan. 12, with 24 points in a 51-31 win over Trigg County.
Everything after that — and there was a lot — was gravy.
She finished her career with 2,804 points and 1,700 rebounds — 354 points and 313 boards better than Averee Fields, the former Lady Laker and West Virginia University standout whose number is retired at Calloway.
Settle is signed to continue her career at Murray State.
Fulfilling her Destiny: McCracken’s Thomas hits 1,000-point mark
Destiny Thomas began her career at Paducah Tilghman as a seventh-grader.
Over the summer, she and her dad — ex-Tilghman boys and girls basketball coach Rod Thomas — moved across town to McCracken County, where she set to work as a freshman and her dad set to work as an assistant coach on Scott Sivills’ staff.
The younger Thomas, whom Tilghman girls coach Stephen Dreher called a “generational talent,” squared off against her former team on Jan. 17. Thomas needed four points to hit 1,000 in her former gym.
She got 27.
Thomas would go on to finish the season with 490 points. For her career, she has 1,275.
Thomas has three seasons left.
Chiar-Yeah: St. Mary senior Doran joins 1,000-point club
Chiara Doran played six sports in her career at St. Mary.
On Jan. 31, the senior joined the 1,000-point club on the hardwood, with 10 points against McCracken County.
For her career, Doran — a member of the 2019-20 All-Purchase team — scored 1,129 points in five seasons.
Murr-Yay: Lady Tigers outlast Mayfield for 9th All ‘A’ title in a row
The last three seasons, Murray has graduated four Division I basketball players and a Division I soccer player, as well as a guard in Lizzy Curtis who could’ve played college ball if she had wanted to.
So, in Tom Foust’s first year at the helm, after taking the controls from his brother, Wyatt Foust, who left for Louisville Butler last spring, there was a bit of rebuilding to do with a young group.
Still, though, there was talent on that Lady Tigers roster.
On Jan. 18, Murray beat Mayfield, 34-28, to secure for the Lady Tigers their ninth-consecutive First Region All “A” title.
Murray would lose 41-25 to Owensboro Catholic in the opening round of the small-schools state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.