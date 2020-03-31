The top five basketball moments conclude today with those selected from the 2019-20 boys basketball season.
Housewarming present: Sivills, McCracken go coast-to-coast for First Region title
McCracken County’s 2018-19 season ended with a tough 56-44 loss to Mayfield in the regional championship game — just the Mustangs’ second loss to a First Region opponent, after a 56-44 loss to Graves County that January.
So, in 2019-20, McCracken upped the ante, going undefeated against opponents from the region.
The Mustangs (30-5) capped that run with a 43-42 win over Marshall County on March 8 at Murray State’s CFSB Center — the future home of senior forward and MSU signee Jackson Sivills, whose team-high 21 points propelled his squad to its second date with George Rogers Clark in the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. The Mustangs knocked off GRC, 77-75, on Dec. 28.
For his career, Sivills stands at 1,998 points.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the tourney, until such time as it is either canceled outright or play resumes.
Anchors aweigh: Lakers stun Marshall on Valentine’s Day
In the second of what would be three matchups between the teams, Calloway County hung on to beat Marshall County, 72-71, on Valentine’s Day inside Calloway’s Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Five-star point guard and soon-to-be Western Kentucky commit Zion Harmon had a school-record 50 points for the Marshals, who would go on to take the rubber match in the Fourth District title game a few weeks later, but the Lakers held the rest of the Marshals to 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
Go get ’em Tigers: Murray wins first All ‘A’ title since ’16
Murray, with a 67-59 win over Mayfield on Jan. 18, secured its first All “A” regional title since 2016.
It was the second signature win for Dior Curtis’ group to that point, after knocking off nationally-recognized Prodigy Prep, 78-62, in the Mustang Madness showcase tournament at McCracken County two weeks prior.
It wouldn’t be the last, either.
The Tigers would beat University Heights and Metcalfe County in the first two rounds of the All “A” Classic state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, before a 49-47 overtime loss in the semifinals to Frankfort would end Murray’s small-school tourney run.
The Tigers would finish the season 23-7.
Splash: Marshall’s Powell notches No. 1,000
Marshall County senior Tyler Powell is most known for his accomplishments on the golf course, having signed to continue on the links with Murray State.
But, on Jan. 14, with 16 points in a 75-70 win over Paducah Tilghman, Powell eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau on the hardwood.
For his career, he finished with 1,209 points.
Comet flies: Carlisle’s Anderson reaches the 1K mark
Reese Anderson was a stalwart for Carlisle County.
Regularly channeling the offense, the senior was rewarded with his second selection to the All-Purchase Team.
On Dec. 14, Anderson picked up career point No. 1,000 in an 80-69 loss to Lyon County in the Kam Chumbler Organ Donor Shootout at McCracken County.
For his career, Anderson finished with 1,401 points in five seasons.
