STANFORD — After suffering a 13-2 rout at the hands of Central Hardin on Monday, Marshall County turned things around with a pair of victories at the Lincoln County Lady Patriot Classic on Tuesday.
Sarenna Tomassi smacked an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the fourth to help the Marshals down Taylor County 12-4. Marshall led 4-0 after three innings until the Cardinals tied it in their half of the fourth with a three-run homer from Aubree Bardin and a solo shot by Emily Melton. Tomassi finished this game 3-for-4 with four RBI while teammate Riley Piercefield brought runs in with a double in the first and a groundout in the third.
Marshall trailed Allen County-Scottsville 4-1 in their second game approaching the bottom of the third. There, the Marshals scored four and added another three in the fourth en route to an 8-5 triumph. Charley Pursley collected four hits for Marshall, including an RBI double in the fourth that put her team up for good. Tomassi added two more hits and another two RBI to her totals on the day.
Taylor County 000 400 0 —4 3 6
Marshall County 103 431 x —12 13 1
WP: Darnall. LP: Bardin.
2B: T-Darnall, Piercefield, Tomassi. 3B: M-Pursley. HR: T-Bardin (2 on in 4th), Melton (none on in 4th); M-Tomassi (2 on in 4th). Top hitters: T-Bardin 1-3 (3 RBI); M-Tomassi 3-4 (4 RBI), Pursley 2-4 (RBI), Vasseur 2-4, Piercefield 1-4 (2 RBI). Record: Taylor County 2-3.
Allen County-Scottsville 022 010— 5 8 1
Marshall County 104 300 —8 13 0
WP: Darnall. LP: Grissom.
2B: A-Wilkerson, Borders; M-Edwards, Pursley, Tomassi. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: A-Ausbrooks 2-3, Brown 2-3 (2 RBI); M-Pursley 4-4, Tomassi 2-2 (2 RBI), Edwards 2-3 (RBI), Elkins 2-3. Records: ACS 3-2, Marshall 6-2.
Lyon 6, Calloway 3
At Murray, Calista Collins doubled to left in the top of the sixth to break a 3-3 deadlock and lead Lyon County over Calloway County. The Lyons expanded their lead with a groundout in the sixth by Sydney Melton and a solo homer from Hadlie Butler in the seventh. Kaelyn Conger struck out eight Lakers for the win while Emerson Grogan drove in two runs for the hosts.
Lyon County 201 002 1— 6 10 1
Calloway County 210 000 0 —3 5 1
WP: Conger. LP: Housden.
2B: L-Collins; C-Hicks. 3B: none. HR: L-Melton (none on in 3rd), Butler (none on in 7th). Top hitters: L-Davis 2-4, Melton 1-3 (2 RBI), Butler 2-4 (2 RBI); C-E. Grogan 1-3 (2 RBI), McReynolds 2-4. Records: lyon 3-2, Calloway 4-2.
BASEBALL Calloway 6, Hickman 1
Jayden Rollins drove in two runs on an error in the fourth inning and a single in the fifth as Calloway County topped Hickman County. Matthew Ray allowed just one hit over the first four innings for the Laker win. Coleson Naranjo had two of the Falcons’ three hits.
Hickman County 000 100 0—1 3 4
Calloway County 110 220 0— 6 5 1
WP: Ray. LP: McClanahan.
2B: none. 3B: C-Starks. HR: none. Top hitters: H-C.Naranjo 2-3; C-Rollins 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Hickman 3-2, Calloway 3-1.
Carlisle 8, Livingston 3
At Smithland, Carlisle County broke a 2-2 tie at Livingston Central with a Brayden Williams sac fly and an RBI double from Carter Bowman in the top of the fourth. Gibson finished with three RBI for the Comets as Truman Davis collected three hits. Dakota Lamb also had three hits for the Cardinals. Jarren Bruer fanned five Livingston batters over the last four innings to win in relief.
Carlisle County 000 223 1 —8 13 0
Livingston Central 200 010 0 —3 9 2
WP: Bruer. LP: Lamb.
2B: C-Brown, Bowman. 3B: C-Newsome. HR: C-Gibson (1 on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Davis 3-3, Gibson 2-5 (3 RBI), Newsome 2-3, Williams 2-2 (2 RBI); L-Lamb 3-3, Vinson 2-4, Ramage 2-4. Records: Carlisle 5-1, Livingston 1-4.
LaRue 7, Murray 2
At Campbellsville, Kaleb Graham doubled to center in the top of the first to score the two runs LaRue County needed to top Murray at the Taylor County Spring Break Turf Classic. Connor Baker also had two RBI for the Hawks. Austin Miller got both Tiger runs home with a homer to left in the bottom of the fourth.
LaRue County 400 030 0 —7 6 1
Murray 000 200 0— 2 6 1
WP: Davis. LP: Tucker.
2B: L-Snodgrass, Graham; M-Rogers. 3B: none. HR: M-Miller (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: L-Graham 2-3 (2 RBI), Baker 1-4 (2 RBI); M-Miller 1-3 (2 RBI), Orr 2-2. Records: LaRue 7, Murray 2-4.
Whitley 15, Caldwell 7
Logan Bennett drove in three runs with a double and a single as Whitley County easily handled Caldwell County at the McCracken County Mustang Invitational. Brayden Mahan, Ronald Osborne and Matthew Wright each had a pair of RBIs for the Colonels. Logan Smiley smacked two triples to bring two Tiger runs across.
Caldwell County 003 103 0— 7 15 1
Whitley County 501 342 x —15 12 0
WP: Zehr. LP: Goodaker.
2B: W-Bennett, Crowley, Mahan, Osborne. 3B: C-Smiley 2, VanHooser. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Whittington 3-4, Smiley 2-4 (2 RBI), Newsom 2-4, VanHooser 2-3 (RBI), Dyer 2-4; W-Crowley 2-4 (RBI), Petry 2-3, Wright 0-2 (2 RBI), Osborne 1-3 (2 RBI), Bennett 2-3 (3 RBI), Mahan 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Caldwell 1-3, Whitley 6-1.
