It is getting froggy out there.
As we move toward spring, amphibians have got the transition covered. Perhaps surprising to some people, frogs already have been calling for weeks.
Since the thaw from the Arctic blast of frigid weather in February, upland chorus frogs have been singing, so to speak, from wetland and marshy areas many nights and some days. They are most audible in milder conditions and sunny days, but chorus frogs are known to call in conditions that are awfully close to freezing.
If you have been in some of the right areas and paid attention, what you have heard is male chorus frogs vocalizing to catch the attention of possible mates. They have a breeding season that may begin as early as late February, and by now, a high percentage of the species is involved in procreating another generation of little hoppers.
The males’ raspy droning of a “crreeeeeeek” sound, especially when done by many of them in a real amphibian chorus, is rather obvious if one will pay even the slightest attention to natural background noise. Yet, for the commonality of chorus frogs at this time of year, most people have never seen one — not even one.
They are routine around the edges of water bodies, in shallow, temporary standing water in fields and woodlands, mere puddles and even no more than flooded cow tracks. Chorus frogs are heard but unseen in part because they are only about 1.5 inches long.
The little frogs (not toads, mind you) vary from tan to darker grayish-brown. They are typically marked with sketchy dark lines down the back and sides. There is a light line along the frog’s upper lip and a more solid dark line from the snout, through the eye on each side and back angling down.
Unlike a warty toad, a chorus frog is slick-skinned. Also unlike a terrestrial toad, a chorus frog is a good swimmer and spends a good bit of its time in water. The toad is hatched in water and develops through the tadpole stage there, but after it emerges, it becomes a dry land critter.
This time of year, a singing male chorus frog parks himself in the water, typically with only its head above the surface. He vocalizes by expanding that pouch of skin around his throat, creating a song with volume that seems unlikely for such a little guy.
If you try to inquire about the source of that calling, you are not apt to find much if anything to explain it. Go walking toward a chorus of singing boy frogs and they will fall silent and slink down below the surface as footsteps approach. Move along. Nothing to be seen here.
I am of the impression that the only way to see a chorus frog is to go where they call and get stationary until the singers accept you as a part of the environment. That might be 10 minutes, or then again it might take a couple of days.
One might have to be pretty serious about seeing chorus frogs to make it happen.
Chorus frogs are often thought of as harbingers of spring. Let’s see, they have been singing and, lo, next week will bring the first day of spring. So maybe that’s right.
Really, one could say the same thing about other species, too. I have already heard reports of bullfrogs or perhaps leopard frogs speaking up on some of our warmest days so far. (I’d bet it was probably leopard frogs, though I could not rule out the bigger, harrumphing bullfrogs.) With temperatures bounding up there, we should have little spring peepers calling with breeding season conditions before the actual first day of spring.
Chorus frogs are merely the first of all these amphibians to grow vocal in the late days of winter. All considered, especially the cold tolerance and early emergence of upland chorus frogs, their calling might better be considered winter’s swan song more than a precursor of spring.
• You would have to think that recent springlike weather — balmy temperatures,sunshine and all — has put lots of people in a fishing mode in pursuit of crappie, black bass and maybe even white bass, “stripes.” Anglers should not charge off unauthorized, however.
Along with all the other gear which might need to be prepared to resume fishing for a new season, Kentuckians should recall that their license year started anew at the first of this month. New fishing, hunting and combination licenses for the 2021-22 season have been required since March 1.
Licenses are available through computerized terminals at many county court clerk’s offices and retailers across Kentucky. They also can be purchased online at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
Another feature of the KDFWR site is the Kentucky Fishing & Boating Guide for 2021-22, which lists Kentucky’s fishing and boating regulations and helpful resource information for anglers and boaters across the state. Printed versions of the guide typically are available at places where licenses are sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.