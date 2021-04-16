Hickman County won the First Region All “A” softball championship the same way it opened this season; score three runs and defeat. The Falcons won that April 1 opener 3-1 on its home field in Clinton. On the diamond at St. Mary, Hickman got the shutout this time 3-0.
The Falcons got going in the bottom of the third, where Emma Grissom led off with a single. Lily Critser then hit into a fielder’s choice with Grissom out at second. Rancey Skaggs followed with a but, but Tiger third baseman Laney Latimer threw the ball away on the play. That let Critser score the only runHickman would need and Skaggs reach third. Bella Batts singled to right to bring Skaggs in for some insurance.
Murray had its best chance to score in its half of the third with runners on the corners and nobody out. Falcon pitcher Jacey Rose proceeded to strike out Angela Gierhart and a pop out from Emily Dawson and a bunt out by Makenzie Turley. Rose only managed four strikeouts for the game, but she held Murray to two hits and one walk as the infield took care of the Tiger bats for the most part.
Hickman got one last run in the fifth, which started with Skaggs hit by a pitch and the second single of the day by Batts, who was the only multiple hitter for the game. Rose then hit a grounder to short, where Turley misplayed the ball; allowing Skaggs to score the final run.
Murray000 000 0 0 2 2
Hickman County002 010 x 3 5 2
WP: Rose. LP: Chapman
2B: M-Burton; H-Allen. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Batts 2-3 (RBI), Records: Murray 4-3, Hickman 9-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.