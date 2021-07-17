Two big hits proved to be the difference, as Muhlenberg County topped Paducah 5-2 in Thursday’s Ohio Valley League action at Brooks Stadium.
Bentley Boekhout’s two-run double in the sixth inning and Brandon Scheurer’s bases-loaded triple in the seventh provided all of the runs for the Stallions, spoiling a fine pitching effort by Chiefs’ starter Jacob Kisting.
Paducah had taken the lead when Cade Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and added another run in the third when Reece Hutchens walked and scored on a ground out.
Kisting, meanwhile, kept Muhlenberg off the scoreboard through five innings, but yielded Boekhout’s game-tying double with two outs in the sixth. Ben Higdon relieved, but was victim of Scheurer’s game-deciding triple.
Kisting tossed six innings and allowed four hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Brant Brown led the Chiefs (7-25) with two hits, as each team had six. But Paducah, which also drew six walks and was gifted four Stallions errors, left 12 runners on base.
Scheurer had two hits for Muhlenberg (16-17).
The Chiefs were to host Hoptown on Friday night before concluding their homestead against Full Count on Saturday (6:30 p.m.).
