Jayden Freeman is a two-sport star at Paducah Tilghman.
One of Tilghman’s most prolific running backs the last four seasons, the senior also made four trips to the medal podium last spring in the Class 2A state track meet at the University of Kentucky.
And, when whatever plays out for the KHSAA athletic stoppage — a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and Freeman graduates, he’ll be off to Owensboro to continue his career in both sports.
Freeman told The Sun on Thursday afternoon he plans to sign at Kentucky Wesleyan College on a partial athletic scholarship for football and walk on to the track team, as soon as the national moratorium on collegiate signings is lifted.
But, at the moment, he’s busy acting as a coach. And, not just a de facto one.
Freeman — who for his career on the gridiron had nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards and 38 touchdowns — was the sprint coach for the Blue Tornado during indoor track season, during which he set a school record with a 6.99-second 60-yard dash.
“I’m working on being a good team leader, mostly,” Freeman said. “Just getting the younger guys more prepared for state. They’re getting better. Times are dropping. Our work ethic has been the most important thing. (Before the hiatus) Coach (Randy) Wyatt was pushing us very hard to the limit, and they’ve been going along with it and following the process. That’s how they’ve been getting better.”
The stoppage hit Freeman, perhaps, harder than most.
“This year was really going to be the year for us,” he said. “We were coming back (ranked in the preseason) No. 1 in almost everything. Jumps, sprints and relays. This was really going to be the year for us. We knew what we had to do, and we were going to execute it, too. It hurt me. I’m still kind of depressed about it, right now.”
Still, though, Freeman — like many of his peers — is holding out hope for a season, however limited it may be, but he’s accepted that it might not happen, too.
“Just staying focused is the biggest thing about it,” Freeman said. “I think I’ve been a really good leader putting my teammates (in place) for 2021 to come out there and win another state title, if they can.”
