Paducah Tilghman's adversity-filled football season took another turn late Friday afternoon, when one player — who will remain unidentified — tested positive for COVID-19.
Under the guidance of the Purchase District Health Department and further instruction from Paducah Tilghman Athletics and the Paducah Independent School District board, contact tracing led to team quarantine and the cancellation of the Blue Tornado's anticipated Class 3A, District 1 matchup against Webster County at McRight Field.
"Our school system has been fantastic with transparency," noted PTHS football coach Jonathan Smith. "And where we are — with the safety for our team, for the community, and for our families — is that we will be in quarantine until otherwise instructed by PDHD, who will navigate what we do moving forward."
Across Kentucky on Friday, more than 25 games were listed as canceled because of COVID-19 protocol and concerns, and typical trajectories of teams in quarantine have been 14 days.
With this in mind, future plans and schedules for the program remain in flux, as it is currently undetermined at this time whether the team has one isolated case — or if other positive cases are on the horizon.
"(Friday's) game is the only confirmed cancellation at the moment," PTHS athletic director Jason Nickal said. "We're waiting on more information from the health department, and I have been in touch with the Webster County athletic director. We will discuss things on Monday when we have more information."
If a 14-day quarantine is required, the Blue Tornado football team and its staff would not be allowed to return to football activities until Nov. 6, which mathematically puts contests against McCracken County (Oct. 30) and Crittenden County (Nov. 6) in potential jeopardy.
Per Paducah Public Schools communications coordinator Wayne Walden, all tickets purchased through GoFan for Friday's game will be refunded within the next 3-5 days, while plans for a Homecoming ceremony are still being determined.
