OWENSBORO — After a wild sixth inning and one final threat from Christian Academy-Louisville, Paducah Tilghman won the inaugural 2A State baseball championship with a 10-7 triumph at Shifley Park on Sunday. The Tornado also remain unbeaten on the season with this hard-fought victory.
Tilghman was clinging to a 3-2 lead after five innings when the Centurions struck in the sixth. Back-to-back singles from John Pohlman and Jack Perdue plus a walk to Logan McNair loaded the bases with one out. Avery Hare then grounded to third to bring Pohlman in with the tying run.
Justin West started this inning on the mound for the Tornado by striking out the leadoff batter. Hare's single got him pulled for Levin East. After just two pitches, East was replaced by Zion LaGrone, who struck out Jacob Price. Tilghman was one strike away from escaping this threat when Jack Mauzy grounded to third. East, now at the hot corner, made an error and two runs scored for a 5-3 CAL lead.
The Centurions tacked on one more when Marshall Mowder singled Hare home. LaGrone finally struck out the next batter to end it as the Tornado got to work in their half of the sixth with help from the Centurions.
Gunner Massey was walked in between LaGrone and John Kiebler getting hit by pitches. That loaded the bases for Jaylen Seay, who took a 1-2 pitch to left and scored pinch-runner Paul McKnight. With the bases still loaded, Josh Hutcheson grounded a 2-2 pitch to third. Hare made this error as Massey and Kiebler crossed with the tying runs.
John Kiebler followed all that by flying out to Mowder to left. It was deep enough to score Seay with the go-ahead run. The Tornado still wanted some insurance and got it with Gage Griggs drilling the ball deep to left. Mowder could not get to this one as Hutcheson scored to make it 8-6, Tilghman, with Griggs reaching second for the double.
The Tornado got their final runs on an RBI single from West, who later stole home on a double steal. The title was in sight as CAL had one on with two out in the seventh. However, McNair singled to right to score Pohlman with the final run. Hare then grounded to short, where Griggs got the ball to Seay at second for the championship out.
West finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI with Hutcheson bringing three runs in, including an RBI single in the fourth. LaGrone got the win by getting three of the final five outs on strikes.
–––
Christian Academy 001 014 1 7 12 3
Paducah Tilghman 101 107 x 10 7 1
WP: LaGrone. LP: McCarty
2B: C-Griggs. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Perdue 2-3, McNair 2-4 (RBI), Hare 3-4 (RBI), Mowder 2-4 (2 RBI), Pohlman 3-3; T-East 2-4 (RBI), West 2-4 (2 RBI), Hutcheson 1-3 (3 RBI). Record: Tilghman 15-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.