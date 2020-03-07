Tilghman-Davidson-Photo
Paducah Tilghman’s Andrew Davidson (center) is joined at his college signing ceremony Friday by assistant soccer coach Jon Deaton (from left), Kim Davidson, Reagan Davidson and Chad Davidson.

Paducah Tilghman senior Andrew Davidson on Friday made official his intent to play soccer at Campbellsville University.

Davidson, a center attacking midfielder, received the team’s MVP award in 2017 and last season was tied with Quinn Atnip with a team-high seven assists in 22 matches.

For his career, Davidson played in 59 matches, with no goals and 11 assists.

