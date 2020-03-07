Paducah Tilghman senior Andrew Davidson on Friday made official his intent to play soccer at Campbellsville University.
Davidson, a center attacking midfielder, received the team’s MVP award in 2017 and last season was tied with Quinn Atnip with a team-high seven assists in 22 matches.
For his career, Davidson played in 59 matches, with no goals and 11 assists.
