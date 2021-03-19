Paducah Tilghman's boys and girls tennis teams swept a pair of matches against Marshall County on Thursday. Results:
Boys
Tilghman 8, Marshall Co. 0
Singles: Davis Rowton d. Kiefer Court 8-1, Ben LeBuhn d. Jameson Wells 8-2, Sam Kirchhoff d. Kian Court 8-1, Evan Jones d. Rush Robinson 8-0, AJ Armstrong d. Alex Dinas called due to rain, Whit McNeill d. Elston Evans 8-0.
Doubles: Rowton/Jones d. Court/Court 8-1, Ybarzabal/LeBuhn d. Wells/Robinson 8-4, Kirchhoff/Armstrong d. Dinas/Evans 8-1.
Girls
Tilghman 6 Marshall Co. 0
Called due to rain before match completed.
Singles: Natalie Lansden (T) led JC Wells 4-3, called due to rain; Abby Brown (T) led Courtney Phillips 6-2, called due to rain; Anna West d. Kayla Westfall 8-0; Meghan Gruber d. Shelby Spencer 8-0; Madelyn Duwe (T) led Laney Evans 3-1, called due to rain; Kate LeBuhn d. Delaney Miller 8-1.
Doubles: Lansden/Brown d. Wells/Phillips 8-3, West/Gruber d. Westfall/Spencer 8-1, LeBuhn/Duwe d. Evans/Emma Kate Whirley 8-0.
