MURRAY – Carlisle County gave Paducah Tilghman all it could handle on Wednesday night in its 65-58 win over the Comets in the first round of the First Region boys’ basketball tournament at the CFSB Center.
The Blue Tornado (21-11) will play Marshall County on Saturday at noon in the first of two semifinal games that afternoon.
Tilghman had a 50-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter, after an 8-2 run over the final 1:00 of the third.
Carlisle chipped back, bringing the deficit to five points, but no closer.
“In the first half, we weren’t really playing our game,” said Tilghman forward Micheal Laster, who had a team-high 15 points. “We were a little bit hesitant. Towards the end of the game, we just wanted to execute our plays, get the ball up the court when they started doing their box (defense) and get in the middle of it. We knew they were going to foul, so we had to knock down our free-throws.”
For the final six games of the season, most of Tilghman’s offense went through Laster and Eli Brown. The pair on Wednesday combined for 26 points, while Jackson Goodwin added 14.
“We run our offense, but it’s not always to score,” Brown said. “We run it to make a play. We don’t really run it to score right out of it.”
Reese Anderson had a game-high 22 points for the Comets (20-12) – one of eight graduating seniors for a program that, perennially, makes appearances in the regional tournament.
Despite losing several multiple-year starters and five- to six-year varsity players, Carlisle coach Brian O’Neill is optimistic about the future of his program.
“It’s a tough locker room right now,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got eight seniors in there and I’ve been around with these guys for four (years) and actually longer than that. I’m just proud of the way they battled. We’ve done that all year. There’s been games we’ve been down big and come back and given ourselves a chance, and we did the same tonight.”
——
Paducah Tilghman 14 16 20 15 — 65
Carlisle County 10 19 9 20 — 58
BLUE TORNADO — Laster 15, Goodwin 14, Brown 11, Shaw 8, Marshall 7, Williams 4, Powell 4, Watkins 2.
Field goals: 24-44. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Brown 2, Laster, Goodwin). Free throws: 13-19. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 11. Record: 22-11.
COMETS — Anderson 22, Elder 17, Hook 9, McGee 6, Teasley 2, Hayden 2.
Field goals: 23-51. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Anderson 3, Elder, Hook). Free throws: 7-8. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 13. Record: 20-12.
Harmon leads Marshals in blowout over Graves
Zion Harmon played for the first time in three games on Wednesday night.
His 34 points propelled Marshall County in its 79-45 win over Graves County in the first game of the day’s doubleheader.
The Marshals (22-10) took an 11-point halftime lead and forced Graves County out of a 1-3-1 zone. Then, the offense started scoring at will.
“The main thing is just making the right play, making the right pass, trusting your teammates and getting the shots,” said Harmon, who added four assists and three steals, while shooting 8-of-11 from the floor in 24 minutes. “We had two good practices (leading) up to this game. We’re just going to keep it going.”
It was Marshall’s defense, though, that stifled the Eagles, holding Graves to 36 percent shooting (17-of-47) and forced nine turnovers.
“Coming in, we knew how to pressure them,” Marshall County forward Tyler Stokes said. “We had to get up and pressure them to get the ball out, and get our offense going. Defense leads to a good offense.”
Keeping things simple, Harmon said, is what he thinks will get his team a regional championship and the opportunity to play at Rupp Arena.
“Just defensive stops and scoring the ball,” Harmon said. “I wouldn’t try to make it any more complicated than that. Just keep on using our teammates, making the right plays together, getting it to the hot hand and just win. A winning mindset.”
Jameson Chalker had a team-high 16 points for the Eagles (12-19).
——
Graves County 10 15 8 12 — 45
Marshall County 15 21 30 13 — 79
EAGLES: Chalker 16, Brown 8, Thomas 7, Flint 6, Grant 4, Babb 2, Mills 2.
Field goals 17-47. 3-pointers 6-21 (Chalker 2, Flint 2, Grant, Thomas). Free throws: 5-13. Rebounds: 16. Fouls 14. Record: 12-19.
MARSHALS: Harmon 34, Powell 13, Stokes 10, Riley 6, Driver 4, Flatt 4, Miller 4, Nimmo 2, Smith 2.
Field goals 25-43. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Harmon 4, Stokes 2, Powell, Riley). Free throws: 21-26. Rebounds: 32. Fouls 13. Record: 22-10.
